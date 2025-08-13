Oregon's wide receiver depth took another hit on Tuesday when coach Dan Lanning announced former five-star recruit Jurrion Dickey is suspended indefinitely from the program. Dickey, who played in 15 games but had just two catches for 14 yards during his first two seasons with the program, will be away for an unspecified amount of time.

"Jurrion is indefinitely suspended with us right now," Lanning told reporters. "We've got two team rules, right? And that's be respectful, be on time. There's some pieces of that where I felt like he needed a break from us and we needed a break from that so we could focus on what's in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best as far as success and want to see him get back to where he can be a contributor for somewhere. That might be here, that might be somewhere else but won't spend any more time on that."

Dickey's suspension is another blow to a receiver room that is already missing its star. Evan Stewart, the team's projected No. 1 target, suffered a knee injury earlier this summer that put his availability for the 2025 campaign in question. Stewart bypassed the 2025 NFL Draft to return to school and was expected to take on a significant role in Oregon's offense during his second year with the program after transferring from Texas A&M last offseason.

Oregon's offense will look significantly different this season. The Ducks, No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25, lost quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James and receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL. Dante Moore, a former five-star who spent last year as Gabriel's backup, is the heavy favorite to be the team's starting quarterback this season.

With Stewart and Dickey out of the equation, transfer Malik Benson (formerly of Florida State and Alabama) and returners Justius Lowe, Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyler Kasper are all in line for targets. Lowe appeared in 10 games last season -- making five starts -- and caught 21 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. While Bryant had 30 catches for 442 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, but only appeared in two games last season. The 6-foot-6 Kasper, meanwhile, has dealt with an array of injuries and has just four career receptions.

Additionally, the Ducks are expected to rely heavily on five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore -- the No. 9 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Moore ranked as the No. 1 player at his position in the 247Sports rankings and signed with Oregon after previously being committed to LSU.

The Ducks finished the 2024 campaign 13-1, which included an undefeated regular season, a 45-37 win over Penn State in the Big Ten title game and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff before a loss to eventual champion Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinals.

Oregon opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.