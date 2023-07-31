Colorado's return to the Big 12 sent another shockwave through the college football landscape, and more conference realignment could be on the way as a result. However, the impact of the Buffaloes' departure from the Pac-12 hasn't quite made an impression on Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who offered a bit of shade when asked about the move.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning said. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, the Buffaloes have enjoyed one winning season -- a breakthrough 10-win season in 2016 -- and went through four coaches. But the newest, Deion Sanders, has undeniably raised the profile of the program. That branding no doubt played a role in the Big 12's interest in Colorado -- which has been building for months, according to CBS Sport's Dennis Dodd. The unanimous (9-0) vote by the university's board puts Colorado back to a familiar conference footprint that dates back more than 60 years.

Colorado's final season in the Pac-12 will Sanders' first with the school. The Buffaloes are in the midst of one of the most dramatic roster overhauls in college football history. The program is welcoming 50 new players from the transfer portal, including wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado opens up the season on Sept. 2 against TCU.