Oregon coach Dan Lanning took aim at Colorado and Deion Sanders in a pregame speech to his team before the No. 10 Ducks took the field against No. 19 Buffaloes Saturday. In footage aired by ESPN, Lanning told his players to be "rooted in substance, not flash."

"The Cinderella story is over, men," he said in apparent reference to Colorado, which entered with a 3-0 record and as the talk of college football under Sanders.

"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins," Lanning added. "There's a difference, right? There's a difference, right? This game ain't going to be played in Hollywood. It's going to be played on the grass."

This isn't the first time Lanning has come after the Buffaloes. When news broke in July that Colorado was leaving the Pac-12, Lanning threw some shade in the Buffs' direction when asked for his reaction.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning said. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

The remark was more of a reflection on Colorado's underwhelming history in the Pac-12 under previous coaches than a shot at Sanders and the 2023 Buffaloes. However, the second-year Ducks coach left little doubt about how he views the CU program with his remarks Saturday.