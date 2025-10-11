When it comes to doing the little things right, there wasn't a team in college football checking those boxes at a higher rate this season than third-ranked Oregon entering Saturday's unbeaten showdown with No. 7 Indiana.

However, there's plenty for Dan Lanning and staff to comb over in the film room now after the Ducks' 30-20 loss, a stunner that was Oregon's first regular-season setback as members of the Big Ten and snapped the nation's longest home winning streak.

Oregon tried to follow Lanning's halftime direction to "run its race" after intermission and tied the game on Brandon Finney Jr.'s interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter before fundamentals failed down the stretch.

Indiana crossed the finish line at a faster pace, earmarking its first road victory in program history against an opponent ranked inside the AP poll's top 5 by winning the decisive moments late. That included Fernando Mendoza's 9-yard touchdown strike on third down to Elijah Surratt against an all-out blitz with 6:23 left before the Hoosiers followed that up by intercepting Dante Moore on Oregon's next possession.

Oregon's physical play from its cornerbacks throughout backfired on the Ducks in the second half, the first evidence coming after a pair of defensive pass interference flags aided Indiana's go-ahead touchdown possession. Roman Hemby's 2-yard touchdown run, his second of the contest, pushed the Hoosiers ahead 20-13 with 2:16 to play in the third quarter.

During a game in which Oregon's rushing attack never got going and the offense struggled on third down thanks to several long-yardage situations, the Ducks tried to make up for it in other areas, notably on special teams and on a couple occasions defensively prior to the dam breaking midway through the fourth quarter.

Ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten coming into the contest in fewest explosive plays allowed this season and fewest turnovers, Oregon was out front in turnover margin after Finney's pick and was holding the conference's top rushing offense well below its season average of 268.7 yards per game before Indiana churned clock late.

However, Moore followed with two interceptions under pressure, twice as much as his season total coming in, and Mendoza moved the chain several times with chunk plays in the final frame.

The structurally sound team we've come to expect under Lanning at Oregon, at least for a week, struggled to do the little things right late.

Details matter for Ducks

There was a series of plays in the third quarter with the Ducks trailing 13-10 that exemplified their focus on what was needed to take out a fellow top-10 team, but it wasn't enough. After forcing a three-and-out to open the second half, Oregon got the look it wanted and appeared to call for a fake punt near midfield, but James Ferguson-Reynolds decided to boot it off-balanced with a rusher approaching.

Ferguson-Reynolds' kick rolled down to the 2-yard line, before the Ducks forced another quick empty possession by the Hoosiers and flipped the field with their next drive starting at Indiana's 38 after a punt. Ferguson-Reynolds' smart special teams decision is one that doesn't show up in the box score but is the high-level play it takes to win a close game against a fellow elite team.

The ensuing Oregon possession ended with a game-tying field goal that came after a fourth-and-9 completion over the middle from Moore to Jeremiah McClellan on an in-route to put the Ducks near the red zone.

During Finney's interception return that tied the game at 20 in the fourth quarter, the defensive back avoided the umpire on the play and stepped in front of Mendoza's throw intended for E.J. Williams.

It was only Mendoza's second interception of the campaign and resulted in the Ducks' second biggest takeaway of the season at the time, the first coming in last month's double-overtime win at Penn State when Dillon Thieneman drifted into coverage and baited Drew Allar for the victory-clinching takeaway.

After Finney's defensive score, Oregon's offense turned it over twice the rest of the way, a nauseating failure for a team usually adept at keeping it out of the hands of the opposition.