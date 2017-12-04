Oregon's Willie Taggart reportedly set to meet with Florida State about coaching job

Multiple reports have indicated that Florida State will pursue Oregon's Willie Taggart to replace Jimbo Fisher -- including FSU's research on Taggart and other potential candidates -- but the first official steps in the hiring process weren't set in motion until this week.

Florida State had Odell Haggins lead the Seminoles as an interim coach for the regular season finale, a 42-10 win against Louisiana-Monroe that secured eligibility for the postseason and eventually resulted in a bid to the Independence Bowl to play Southern Miss.

ESPN reported that FSU officials plan to meet with Taggart regarding the position on Monday. Making matters more confusing for FSU fans excited by the news was the fact that Taggart was in Arizona early in the day recruiting for the Ducks.

Home visit was awesome! We loved having you come down to visit!!💯🐣 Nothing but love for these guys. #GoDucks @coacharroyoTheO pic.twitter.com/KFVEqVZqM7 — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) December 4, 2017

Still, ESPN and several other reports point to a meeting between Taggart and Florida State soon, though no deal is in place and it's unknown if he will take the job if offered or choose to stay at Oregon.