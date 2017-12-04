Oregon's Willie Taggart reportedly set to meet with Florida State about coaching job
Taggart was in Arizona recruiting on Monday but will reportedly meet with FSU later
Multiple reports have indicated that Florida State will pursue Oregon's Willie Taggart to replace Jimbo Fisher -- including FSU's research on Taggart and other potential candidates -- but the first official steps in the hiring process weren't set in motion until this week.
Florida State had Odell Haggins lead the Seminoles as an interim coach for the regular season finale, a 42-10 win against Louisiana-Monroe that secured eligibility for the postseason and eventually resulted in a bid to the Independence Bowl to play Southern Miss.
ESPN reported that FSU officials plan to meet with Taggart regarding the position on Monday. Making matters more confusing for FSU fans excited by the news was the fact that Taggart was in Arizona early in the day recruiting for the Ducks.
Still, ESPN and several other reports point to a meeting between Taggart and Florida State soon, though no deal is in place and it's unknown if he will take the job if offered or choose to stay at Oregon.
-
Dodd's 2017 Heisman Trophy ballot
If I still had my Heisman ballot, here is how it would look for 2017
-
Herm Edwards' press conference was weird
Herm Edwards apparently doesn't know ASU's mascot, but he's putting up a lot of points in...
-
LOOK: UGA fans flood Mayfield's phone
Mayfield congratulated the creativity of Georgia fans on Twitter
-
Every bowl game ranked from 39 to 1
Not all bowl games are created equal, and we prove that by ranking every one on this year's...
-
2017 College Football Playoff picks
Predictions for the College football Playoff semifinals
-
Army unveils uniforms for Army-Navy Game
Army will be wearing white for the upcoming match-up in tribute to the Pando Commandos
Add a Comment