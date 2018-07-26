OTB: New UCF coach Josh Heupel has thoughts on the College Football Playoff system
Heupel also told a story about Mike Leach recruiting him to Oklahoma
Josh Heupel has some big shoes to fill heading into the 2018 season. The 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up is the new UCF head coach, after a 13-0 season led to Scott Frost leaving for Nebraska in the offseason.
Of course, UCF didn't make the College Football Playoff. While Alabama went on to win the title game, a contingent of college football fans -- including the Knights' athletic director -- have adamantly crowned the American Athletic Conference squad as the "true" national champs.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Heupel joined CBS Sports' Danny Kanell and Raja Bell — listen and subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn — to talk about the College Football Playoff and give his thoughts on the system. He went on to talk about his expectations taking on the Knights. Finally, Heupel told a story about the man who recruited him to Oklahoma, the always-hilarious Mike Leach. Leach is well-known for his general goofiness.
UCF will have some competition this year. Former Texas coach Charlie Strong is taking over an immensely talented South Florida team. While UCF's over-under is set at 9 wins, South Florida's is currently set at 8.5. The money has both teams on equal footing to make it, so UCF and Heupel may be fighting for the AAC.
