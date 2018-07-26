OTB: New UCF coach Josh Heupel has thoughts on the College Football Playoff system

Josh Heupel has some big shoes to fill heading into the 2018 season. The 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up is the new UCF head coach, after a 13-0 season led to Scott Frost leaving for Nebraska in the offseason.

Of course, UCF didn't make the College Football Playoff. While Alabama went on to win the title game, a contingent of college football fans -- including the Knights' athletic director -- have adamantly crowned the American Athletic Conference squad as the "true" national champs.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Heupel joined CBS Sports' Danny Kanell and Raja Bell — listen and subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn — to talk about the College Football Playoff and give his thoughts on the system. He went on to talk about his expectations taking on the Knights. Finally, Heupel told a story about the man who recruited him to Oklahoma, the always-hilarious Mike Leach. Leach is well-known for his general goofiness.

UCF will have some competition this year. Former Texas coach Charlie Strong is taking over an immensely talented South Florida team. While UCF's over-under is set at 9 wins, South Florida's is currently set at 8.5. The money has both teams on equal footing to make it, so UCF and Heupel may be fighting for the AAC.

