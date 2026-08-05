Overrated, underrated teams in college football Coaches Poll; MLB trade deadline full report card

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🏈 Five things to know Wednesday

🔠 Do not miss this: MLB trade deadline grades

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MLB teams are done trading for the year (well, unless they use this exception) now that the deadline has come and gone. A bevy of blockbusters flew in over the weekend as clubs positioned themselves for the stretch run, and some were more successful than others at accomplishing their buying or selling goals. We determined which front offices made the best moves with our trade deadline report card.

There are, of course, the obvious ones. The Dodgers acquiring Tarik Skubal made them the biggest winners of all, and the Red Sox bolstered their red-hot lineup with Adley Rutschman in a move that could keep them in control of their own postseason destiny. But what about the teams that made sneaky good trades?

Our Matt Snyder loves what the Padres did in acquiring Casey Mize, which is the main reason why they received an "A" for their deadline moves.

Snyder: "I loved the Padres swooping in for Casey Mize after having already added Robbie Ray. And they kept their entire bullpen intact. We can't be sure the Padres will make the playoffs, but if they do, they'll have excellent run prevention with Michael King, Ray and Mize, along with that stellar relief corps of Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon, Bradgley Rodriguez, et al."

Some clubs left us (and their fans) wanting a whole lot more, though. These are among the teams who graded out the poorest:

Tigers: F

F Rangers: D

D Reds: C-

⛳ Cameron Young surges in Power 18 Rankings

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The top spot in the Power 18 Rankings has been untouchable all year with Scottie Scheffler retaining his status as the World No. 1. The contenders behind him, though, have shuffled throughout the season, and another big climber is breathing down his neck and Rory McIlroy's. Cameron Young is up to No. 3 in this month's rankings following consecutive top-10 finishes.

Young was fantastic at The Open with three rounds below par, and he followed up his second-place result at Royal Birkdale with a tie for eighth at the Rocket Classic. Here's our Robby Kalland on Young's late-season return to form:

Kalland: "The four-event downturn in quality has emerged from the other side for Young. Sat around, waited and looked oh so good for oh so long at The Open before Ryan Fox's birdie on the 72nd hole left him one shy of a playoff. The Players Championship winner then contended at the Rocket Classic with a top-10 finish. Despite a nice run of form, Young's putter is not the weapon it was earlier in the year."

With just one month left in the PGA Tour season, these other players are also trending up:

6. Tommy Fleetwood (↑4)

7. Xander Schauffele (↑4)

11. Russell Henley (↑2)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🥎 LLWS: New Jersey vs. Japan, 10 a.m. on ESPN2

🥎 LLWS: Washington vs. Canada, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Dodgers at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Giants at Rangers, 2:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Rays at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Storm at Liberty, 7 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Leagues Cup: San Luis at Inter Miami, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Pirates at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Leagues Cup: Leon at Nashville, 8 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Sparks at Sky, 9 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Courage at Summit, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ Leagues Cup: Sounders at Toluca, 10 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Tigers at Mariners, 10:30 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Leagues Cup: Guadalajara at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV