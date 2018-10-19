Oxford offers plenty of Ole Miss tailgating and game-watching options for fans
Ole Miss' Walk of Champions remains a gameday tradition
Ole Miss is a school as steeped in tradition as you'd expect. Oxford, Mississippi, is the idyllic college town, which means one thing: Ole Miss gamedays get rowdy. The tailgates in Oxford are among the best in the SEC, and the Rebels -- no matter how the team is doing -- always have ample team support.
One of the classic Ole Miss traditions is the Walk of Champions in the Grove. This is where the team walks through the heart of tailgate of country. Ole Miss has had some greats make the walk, from Eli Manning to Deuce McAllister to Patrick Willis.
If you're not up to tailgate for the game, the Soulshine Pizza Factory is the place to be. The pizza joint was founded by huge music fans, and you can tell. The walls are decked out in music memorabilia, from art to guitars. The barbecue chicken pizza there is arguably the most well-known dish. There are other southern dishes there as well, plus of course, hot wings. There's a good chance you'll see some Ole Miss athletes dining by your side.
Then, there's the bar scene. If Soulshine has you in a music mood, Proud Larry's will scratch that itch. There's live music playing in the bar to pair with the drinks. Proud Larry's features music from all genres, and names such as B.B. King and Elvis Costello have graced the stage.
At Ole Miss, there's no shortage of things to do on gameday. From Soulshine to Proud Larry's to the tailgating scene, one thing is for certain: you won't be heading into Sunday on an empty stomach.
