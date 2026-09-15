The Oxford Police Department will bring in reinforcements from nearby Mobile and New Orleans ahead of Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss, according to Front Office Sports. The No. 8 Rebels host No. 7 LSU on Saturday in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Specifically, the other precincts will send additional mounted patrols, officers on horseback that can see over crowds to better control, according to the report. This is a common exchange for bigger events by these departments, but emphasizes the attention on the historic matchup set to take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Kiffin left the Rebels after six years to take the job at LSU late last season. He left Ole Miss ahead of a trip to the College Football Playoff, declining the chance to compete for a national championship to instead take on a new role. The Rebels -- led by promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding, now the full-time coach -- reached the national semifinals before falling to Miami.

The divorce has been contentious, as Kiffin took shots at Ole Miss over the offseason, including a comment that Oxford's history of race relations was a factor in his departure. Ahead of the game, security has been a top priority as Kiffin makes his return to The Grove.

"There's nothing wrong with being competitive and being in the moment," Golding said at his press conference. "But at the end of the day, don't lose what we've created for so long, which is a really good, unique place with really, really good people that's really hard to play."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said there have been conversations among state officials to ensure LSU is protected during the trip. In addition to Kiffin, four players transferred from Ole Miss to LSU with Kiffin. The program also tried to add two other players who left for the NFL, Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright, but the SEC ultimately pressured them to withdraw despite an eligibility ruling.

"I know that we've been talking with Mississippi and making sure that we have adequate security for the team and coach," Landry told ESPN. "But I'm hoping that we can go there and play in complete Southern hospitality and have a great, great game."

LSU crushed Clemson 51-10 in their season opener to climb past Ole Miss into the AP top 10. The matchup will have major implications as both teams hope to reach the College Football Playoff and contend for a national championship.

"I told the players today, 'Man, you don't have anything to worry about as far as, like, attention on you all week and everything. There's going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me. You just get to go play,'" Kiffin said.