No. 17 Boise State has already clinched a spot in the return of the Pac-12 Championship Game, which will be held on their home turf in a CBS national broadcast.

But while the Broncos are in firm control of the conference title race, there's plenty of movement left underneath. Despite a conference of only eight teams, half the league is still alive for a conference title. Texas State and San Diego State are tied at 4-2 in Pac-12 play, while Oregon State can still get into the mix via tiebreakers.

The Broncos are the heavy favorite to win the conference in its first year of existence, which would be a fourth straight conference championship under Spencer Danielson. Texas State, conversely, has not won a conference championship since 2008 as members of the FCS Southland Conference. San Diego State last won the Mountain West in 2016.

The Pac-12 will also have its first flex schedule released after this weekend's games. However, they will have no impact on the conference championship race, which will be set in stone after Saturday.

The 2026 Pac-12 Championship Game will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 4 and will be broadcast nationally by CBS. The game will take place at Albertson's Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Here are the teams that could play against Boise State for the crown.

Tiebreaker Procedures

San Diego State: The Aztecs have a simple path -- beat Boise State this weekend and San Diego State makes it into the field. A win would set them up at 5-2 in conference play after the round robin, with a head-to-head tiebreaker against Texas State.

Texas State: The Bobcats need to take care of business against last-place Washington State over the weekend, and then need San Diego State to lose against Boise State. That would put them in sole possession of No. 2 with a 5-2 Pac-12 mark. Texas State shook off a 2-3 start to the season to come within three points of undefeated in Pac-12 play, including a heartbreaking one-point loss against Boise State. On paper, the Bobcats have the most realistic pathway to the title game.

Oregon State: The Beavers need a full slate of chaos to reach the title game. Of course, it starts with both San Diego State and Texas State losing their matchups to send the standings into a three-way tie.

From there, they also need Fresno State to lose to Colorado State to push down to the fifth tiebreaker in the procedure -- passing cumulative head-to-head, winning percentage against common Pac-12 opponents, record against next-highest opponent and combined winning percentage of conference opponents.

Then, it would go to the highest ranking in the SportSource Analytics Team Rating Score. Those ratings are used by the CFP committee to evaluate teams.