The Pac-12 has begun the process of moving on from commissioner George Kliavkoff as 10 programs prepare to exit the conference this summer. The proposed change in leadership, first reported by Jon Wilner, is hardly a surprise given the effective dissolution of the West Coast's premier athletic conference that leaves Washington State and Oregon State battling for their future.

The Washington Supreme Court recently granted Oregon State and Washington State -- unofficially known as the "Pac-2" -- control of the conference and all of its assets after some back-and-forth with the departing 10 schools.

"The Pac-12 Conference Board has given the departing 10 schools notice of a proposed leadership transition with an invitation to provide comment," the Pac-12 said in a Tuesday statement. "We expect to provide more information following a decision in the coming days."

Kliavkoff, a former lawyer that held front-office positions with the likes of the MLB and MGM Resorts International, was announced as Pac-12 commissioner in 2021. In May 2022, the Pac-12 sustained its first big blow of Kliavkoff's tenure when USC and UCLA -- two of the conference's most prolific institutions -- announced they were leaving for the Big Ten at the start of the 2024-25 athletic calendar.

Other schools eventually followed suit. In the summer of 2023, it was revealed that Washington and Oregon would follow to the Big Ten while Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado announced their move to the Big 12. California and Stanford will compete in the ACC starting in 2024.

