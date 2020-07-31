Watch Now: Making The Case For An Expanded Playoff ( 1:38 )

With the 2020 college football season appearing more likely by the day for Football Bowl Subdivision teams, conferences are beginning to announce their modified schedules. The Pac-12 will do just that on Friday, with each member playing 10 conference games in the fall. The Pac-12 slate is scheduled to begin for the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to both Yahoo Sports and The Athletic.

The ACC and SEC previously announced they would begin their seasons on Sept. 7 and Sept. 26, respectively. ACC members, which include Notre Dame on a one-year basis, are scheduled to play 10 conference games in addition to one nonconference opponent. The SEC, on the other hand, will play a conference-only slate of 10 games, the specifics of which have not yet been determined.

The Pac-12 was one of the first leagues to announce that it was moving to a conference-only schedule, following the Big Ten's lead earlier in July. The reduction in number of regular-season games from 12 to 10 is a result of ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic and feasibility of playing an entire season.

