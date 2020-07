Watch Now: BREAKING: PAC-12 Approves 10 Game Schedule ( 11:25 )

With the 2020 college football season appearing more likely by the day for Football Bowl Subdivision teams, conferences are beginning to announce their modified schedules. The Pac-12 did just that on Friday, with each member playing 10 conference games in the fall -- five at home and five on the road. The Pac-12 announced that the slate is scheduled to begin for the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Given the delayed start to the Pac-12 campaign, the conference championship game has been pushed back two weeks from its original date and will be played on either Friday, Dec. 18 or Saturday, Dec. 19. Schools were also given the option to delay the start of the season by one week. Games that are unable to be played on their scheduled date can be made up in their respective bye weeks or in Week 12 on Dec. 12, an open date across the conference.

The Pac-12 was one of the first leagues to announce that it was moving to a conference-only schedule, following the Big Ten's lead earlier in July. The reduction in number of regular-season games from 12 to 10 is a result of ongoing concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic and feasibility of playing an entire season.

The ACC and SEC previously announced they would begin their seasons on Sept. 7 and Sept. 26, respectively. ACC members, which include Notre Dame on a one-year basis, are scheduled to play 10 conference games in addition to one nonconference opponent. The SEC, on the other hand, will play a conference-only slate of 10 games, the specifics of which have not yet been determined.

The full schedules for each of the Pac-12 teams in the 2020 season are as follows:

Arizona

Week 1: Arizona State

Week 2: at Washington

Week 3: Colorado

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: USC

Week 6: at Utah

Week 7: at Oregon State

Week 8: Cal

Week 9 Oregon (Friday)

Week 10: at UCLA

Week 11: at Stanford

Arizona State

Week 1: at Arizona

Week 2: Stanford

Week 3: at Oregon (Friday)

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: UCLA

Week 6: at Colorado

Week 7: Utah

Week 8: at Washington State

Week 9: at USC

Week 10: Cal

Week 11: Oregon State

Cal

Week 1: at Oregon State

Week 2: at USC

Week 3: Washington

Week 4: at Washington State

Week 5: Stanford

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oregon

Week 8: at Arizona

Week 9: Utah

Week 10: at Arizona State

Week 11: UCLA (Friday)

Colorado

Week 1: at Oregon

Week 2: Utah

Week 3: at Arizona

Week 4: at USC

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Arizona State

Week 7: at Washington (Friday)

Week 8: UCLA

Week 9: at Stanford

Week 10: Oregon State

Week 11: Washington State

Oregon

Week 1: Colorado

Week 2: at Washington State

Week 3: Arizona State (Friday)

Week 4: at Oregon State

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Washington

Week 7: at Cal

Week 8: USC

Week 9: at Arizona (Friday)

Week 10: Stanford

Week 11: at Utah

Oregon State

Week 1: Cal

Week 2: UCLA

Week 3: at Utah

Week 4: Oregon

Week 5: at Washington

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Arizona

Week 8: at Stanford

Week 9: Washington State

Week 10: at Colorado

Week 11: at Arizona State

Stanford

Week 1: at Washington

Week 2: at Arizona State

Week 3: USC

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: at California

Week 6: Washington State (Friday)

Week 7: at UCLA

Week 8: Oregon State

Week 9: Colorado

Week 10: at Oregon

Week 11: Arizona

UCLA

Week 1: USC

Week 2: at Oregon State

Week 3: Washington State

Week 4: Utah (Friday)

Week 5: at Arizona State

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Stanford

Week 8: at Colorado

Week 9: at Washington

Week 10: Arizona

Week 11: at California (Friday)

USC

Week 1: at UCLA

Week 2: California

Week 3: at Stanford

Week 4: Colorado

Week 5: at Arizona

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Washington State

Week 8: at Oregon

Week 9: Arizona State

Week 10: at Utah (Friday)

Week 11: Washington

Utah

Week 1: at Washington State

Week 2: at Colorado

Week 3: Oregon State

Week 4: at UCLA (Friday)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Arizona

Week 7: at Arizona State

Week 8: Washington

Week 9: at California

Week 10: USC (Friday)

Week 11: Oregon

Washington

Week 1: Stanford

Week 2: Arizona

Week 3: at California

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: Oregon State

Week 6: at Oregon

Week 7: Colorado (Friday)

Week 8: at Utah

Week 9: UCLA

Week 10: at Washington State (Friday)

Week 11: at USC

Washington State

Week 1: Utah

Week 2: Oregon

Week 3: at UCLA

Week 4: California

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: at Stanford (Friday)

Week 7: at USC

Week 8: Arizona State

Week 9: at Oregon State

Week 10: Washington (Friday)

Week 11: at Colorado