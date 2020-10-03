Following the Pac-12's announcement that it would play football in the fall, the conference unveiled its modified seven-game schedule. The conference-only slate begins on Saturday, Nov. 7 and concludes with the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 18.
Each team will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non-division opponent. The crossover games are Arizona at Washington; Cal at Arizona State; Colorado at Stanford; Oregon State at Utah; UCLA at No. 14 Oregon; and Washington State at USC. The season will conclude with a "Championship Week" on Dec. 18 and 19 and feature all 12 teams in matchups to be determined at a later date. The Big Ten is playing a similar championship week featuring all 14 teams that weekend.
Though the Pac-12 previously announced it would be able to conduct daily COVID-19 testing, the league initially faced other hurdles in returning to play. Specifically, state and local health restrictions created issues for programs hoping to begin practicing. Pac-12 schools located in California and Oregon were particularly limited by local health restrictions prohibiting groups of 12 or more people. The massive wildfires in the area also delayed a reboot due to poor air quality in the area.
All 10 FBS conferences will now playing football. The Pac-12 shares a similar start date with the MAC, which will kick off its schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Big Ten teams are returning to the field Oct. 24 and slated to play eight games in eight weeks. A ninth game for each team on the league's championship week is scheduled for Dec. 19. The Mountain West Conference will also begin its eight-week schedule on Oct. 24.
Check out the full Pac-12 schedule below.
Week 10 (Nov. 7)
Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at USC
Stanford at Oregon
UCLA at Colorado
Washington at Cal
Washington State at Oregon State
Week 11 (Nov. 14)
Utah at UCLA (Fri.)
Cal at Arizona State
Colorado at Stanford
Oregon at Washington State
Oregon State at Washington
USC at Arizona
Week 12 (Nov. 21)
UCLA at Oregon (Fri.)
Arizona at Washington
Arizona State at Colorado
Cal at Oregon State
USC at Utah
Washington State at Stanford
Week 13 (Nov. 28)
Oregon at Oregon State (Fri.)
Stanford at Cal (Fri.)
Washington at Washington State (Fri.)
Arizona at UCLA
Colorado at USC
Utah at Arizona State
Week 14 (Dec. 5)
Washington State at USC (Fri.)
Colorado at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Washington
Oregon at Cal
Oregon State at Utah
Week 15 (Dec. 12)
Arizona State at Arizona (Fri.)
Utah at Colorado (Fri.)
Cal at Washington State
Oregon State at Stanford
USC at UCLA
Washington at Oregon
Week 16 (Dec. 19)
Pac-12 Championship Game (Fri.) / Championship Week