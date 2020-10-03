Following the Pac-12's announcement that it would play football in the fall, the conference unveiled its modified seven-game schedule. The conference-only slate begins on Saturday, Nov. 7 and concludes with the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 18.

Each team will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non-division opponent. The crossover games are Arizona at Washington; Cal at Arizona State; Colorado at Stanford; Oregon State at Utah; UCLA at No. 14 Oregon; and Washington State at USC. The season will conclude with a "Championship Week" on Dec. 18 and 19 and feature all 12 teams in matchups to be determined at a later date. The Big Ten is playing a similar championship week featuring all 14 teams that weekend.

Though the Pac-12 previously announced it would be able to conduct daily COVID-19 testing, the league initially faced other hurdles in returning to play. Specifically, state and local health restrictions created issues for programs hoping to begin practicing. Pac-12 schools located in California and Oregon were particularly limited by local health restrictions prohibiting groups of 12 or more people. The massive wildfires in the area also delayed a reboot due to poor air quality in the area.

All 10 FBS conferences will now playing football. The Pac-12 shares a similar start date with the MAC, which will kick off its schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Big Ten teams are returning to the field Oct. 24 and slated to play eight games in eight weeks. A ninth game for each team on the league's championship week is scheduled for Dec. 19. The Mountain West Conference will also begin its eight-week schedule on Oct. 24.

Check out the full Pac-12 schedule below.

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at USC

Stanford at Oregon

UCLA at Colorado

Washington at Cal

Washington State at Oregon State

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Utah at UCLA (Fri.)

Cal at Arizona State

Colorado at Stanford

Oregon at Washington State

Oregon State at Washington

USC at Arizona

Week 12 (Nov. 21)

UCLA at Oregon (Fri.)

Arizona at Washington

Arizona State at Colorado

Cal at Oregon State

USC at Utah

Washington State at Stanford

Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Oregon at Oregon State (Fri.)

Stanford at Cal (Fri.)

Washington at Washington State (Fri.)

Arizona at UCLA

Colorado at USC

Utah at Arizona State

Week 14 (Dec. 5)

Washington State at USC (Fri.)

Colorado at Arizona

UCLA at Arizona State

Stanford at Washington

Oregon at Cal

Oregon State at Utah

Week 15 (Dec. 12)

Arizona State at Arizona (Fri.)

Utah at Colorado (Fri.)

Cal at Washington State

Oregon State at Stanford

USC at UCLA

Washington at Oregon

Week 16 (Dec. 19)

Pac-12 Championship Game (Fri.) / Championship Week

