The Pac-12 has taken its fair share of lumps both on and off the field in recent years, but you can't say the league isn't doing its best to schedule intriguing games for the 2021 season. Nonconference matchups with other big-time schools across college football are the highlight of the 2021 Pac-12 schedule that was released on Tuesday.

Among the biggest will be the Sept. 11 game in Columbus, Ohio, between Oregon and Ohio State. But that's not the only one. LSU at UCLA (Sept. 4), Washington at Michigan (Sept. 11), Cal at TCU (Sept. 11), and of course, USC at Notre Dame (Oct. 23) are also intriguing games to watch. Additionally, BYU will play against five Pac-12 schools next fall, including USC in the last week of the regular season on Nov. 27.

Week 7 of the schedule features some of the more notable games on the slate with Oregon and Cal getting things started on Friday, Oct. 15, and Washington taking a road trip to UCLA on Saturday in an underrated game. Stanford has one of the tougher starts to the season with five of its first seven games away from Palo Alto. USC, meanwhile, will not have to face Oregon or Washington during the regular season.

You can view the entire Pac-12 schedule, team by team, below:

Sept. 4 -- BYU (Las Vegas)

Sept. 11 -- San Diego State

Sept. 18 -- Northern Arizona

Sept. 25 -- at Oregon

Oct. 9 -- UCLA

Oct. 16 -- at Colorado

Oct. 22 (Fri.) -- Washington

Oct. 30 -- at USC

Nov. 6 -- Cal

Nov. 13 -- Utah

Nov. 19 -- at Washington State

Nov. 27 -- at Arizona State

Arizona State

Sept. 2 (Thurs.) -- Southern Utah

Sept. 11 -- UNLV

Sept. 18 -- at BYU

Sept. 25 -- Colorado

Oct. 2 -- at UCLA

Oct. 8 (Fri.) -- Stanford

Oct. 16 -- at Utah

Oct. 30 -- Washington State

Nov. 6 -- USC

Nov. 13 -- at Washington

Nov. 20 -- at Oregon State

Nov. 27 -- Arizona

Cal

Sept. 4 -- Nevada

Sept. 11 -- at TCU

Sept. 18 -- Sacramento State

Sept. 25 -- at Washington

Oct. 2 -- Washington State

Oct. 15 (Fri.) -- at Oregon

Oct. 23 -- Colorado

Oct. 30 -- Oregon State

Nov. 6 -- at Arizona

Nov. 13 -- USC

Nov. 20 -- at Stanford

Nov. 27 -- at UCLA

Colorado

Sept. 3 (Friday) -- Northern Arizona

Sept. 11 -- Texas A&M (Denver)

Sept. 18 -- Minnesota

Sept. 25 -- at Arizona State

Oct. 2 -- USC

Oct. 16 -- Arizona

Oct. 23 -- at Cal

Oct. 30 -- at Oregon

Nov. 6 -- Oregon State

Nov. 13 -- at UCLA

Nov. 20 -- Washington

Nov. 26 (Friday) -- at Utah

Oregon

Sept. 4 -- Fresno State

Sept. 11 -- at Ohio State

Sept. 18 -- Stony Brook

Sept. 25 -- Arizona

Oct. 2 -- at Stanford

Oct. 15 (Fri.) -- Cal

Oct. 23 -- at UCLA

Oct. 30 -- Colorado

Nov. 6 -- at Washington

Nov. 13 -- Washington State

Nov. 20 -- at Utah

Nov. 27 -- Oregon State

Oregon State

Sept. 4 -- at Purdue

Sept. 11 -- Hawaii

Sept. 18 -- Idaho

Sept. 25 -- at USC

Oct. 2 -- Washington

Oct. 9 -- at Washington State

Oct. 23 -- Utah

Oct. 30 -- at Cal

Nov. 6 -- at Colorado

Nov. 13 -- Stanford

Nov. 20 -- Arizona State

Nov. 27 -- at Oregon

Stanford

Sept. 4 -- Kansas State (Arlington)

Sept. 11 -- at USC

Sept. 18 -- at Vanderbilt

Sept. 25 -- UCLA

Oct. 2 -- Oregon

Oct. 8 (Fri.) -- at Arizona State

Oct. 16 -- at Washington State

Oct. 30 -- Washington

Nov. 5 (Fri.) -- Utah

Nov. 13 -- at Oregon State

Nov. 20 -- Cal

Nov. 27 -- Notre Dame

UCLA

Aug. 28 -- Hawaii

Sept. 4 -- LSU

Sept. 18 -- Fresno State

Sept. 25 -- at Stanford

Oct. 2 -- Arizona State

Oct. 9 -- at Arizona

Oct. 16 -- at Washington

Oct. 23 -- Oregon

Oct. 30 -- at Utah

Nov. 13 -- Colorado

Nov. 20 -- at USC

Nov. 27 -- Cal

USC

Sept. 4 -- San Jose State

Sept. 11 -- Stanford

Sept. 18 -- at Washington State

Sept. 25 -- Oregon State

Oct. 2 -- at Colorado

Oct. 9 -- Utah

Oct. 23 -- at Notre Dame

Oct. 30 -- Arizona

Nov. 6 -- at Arizona State

Nov. 13 -- at Cal

Nov. 20 -- UCLA

Nov. 27 -- BYU

Utah

Sept. 2 (Thurs.) -- Weber State

Sept. 11 -- at BYU

Sept. 18 -- at San Diego State

Sept. 25 -- Washington State

Oct. 9 -- at USC

Oct. 16 -- Arizona State

Oct. 23 -- at Oregon State

Oct. 30 -- UCLA

Nov. 5 (Fri.) -- at Stanford

Nov. 13 -- at Arizona

Nov. 20 -- Oregon

Nov. 26 (Fri.) -- Colorado

Washington

Sept. 4 -- Montana

Sept. 11 -- at Michigan

Sept. 18 -- Arkansas State

Sept. 25 -- Cal

Oct. 2 -- at Oregon State

Oct. 16 -- UCLA

Oct. 22 (Fri.) -- at Arizona

Oct. 30 -- at Stanford

Nov. 6 -- Oregon

Nov. 13 -- Arizona State

Nov. 20 -- at Colorado

Nov. 26 (Fri.) -- Washington State

Washington State

Sept. 4 -- Utah State

Sept. 11 -- Portland State

Sept. 18 -- USC

Sept. 25 -- at Utah

Oct. 2 -- at Cal

Oct. 9 -- Oregon State

Oct. 16 -- Stanford

Oct. 23 -- BYU

Oct. 30 -- at Arizona State

Nov. 13 -- at Oregon

Nov. 19 (Fri.) -- Arizona

Nov. 26 (Fri.) -- at Washington