The Pac-12 has taken its fair share of lumps both on and off the field in recent years, but you can't say the league isn't doing its best to schedule intriguing games for the 2021 season. Nonconference matchups with other big-time schools across college football are the highlight of the 2021 Pac-12 schedule that was released on Tuesday.
Among the biggest will be the Sept. 11 game in Columbus, Ohio, between Oregon and Ohio State. But that's not the only one. LSU at UCLA (Sept. 4), Washington at Michigan (Sept. 11), Cal at TCU (Sept. 11), and of course, USC at Notre Dame (Oct. 23) are also intriguing games to watch. Additionally, BYU will play against five Pac-12 schools next fall, including USC in the last week of the regular season on Nov. 27.
Week 7 of the schedule features some of the more notable games on the slate with Oregon and Cal getting things started on Friday, Oct. 15, and Washington taking a road trip to UCLA on Saturday in an underrated game. Stanford has one of the tougher starts to the season with five of its first seven games away from Palo Alto. USC, meanwhile, will not have to face Oregon or Washington during the regular season.
You can view the entire Pac-12 schedule, team by team, below:
Arizona
Sept. 4 -- BYU (Las Vegas)
Sept. 11 -- San Diego State
Sept. 18 -- Northern Arizona
Sept. 25 -- at Oregon
Oct. 9 -- UCLA
Oct. 16 -- at Colorado
Oct. 22 (Fri.) -- Washington
Oct. 30 -- at USC
Nov. 6 -- Cal
Nov. 13 -- Utah
Nov. 19 -- at Washington State
Nov. 27 -- at Arizona State
Arizona State
Sept. 2 (Thurs.) -- Southern Utah
Sept. 11 -- UNLV
Sept. 18 -- at BYU
Sept. 25 -- Colorado
Oct. 2 -- at UCLA
Oct. 8 (Fri.) -- Stanford
Oct. 16 -- at Utah
Oct. 30 -- Washington State
Nov. 6 -- USC
Nov. 13 -- at Washington
Nov. 20 -- at Oregon State
Nov. 27 -- Arizona
Cal
Sept. 4 -- Nevada
Sept. 11 -- at TCU
Sept. 18 -- Sacramento State
Sept. 25 -- at Washington
Oct. 2 -- Washington State
Oct. 15 (Fri.) -- at Oregon
Oct. 23 -- Colorado
Oct. 30 -- Oregon State
Nov. 6 -- at Arizona
Nov. 13 -- USC
Nov. 20 -- at Stanford
Nov. 27 -- at UCLA
Colorado
Sept. 3 (Friday) -- Northern Arizona
Sept. 11 -- Texas A&M (Denver)
Sept. 18 -- Minnesota
Sept. 25 -- at Arizona State
Oct. 2 -- USC
Oct. 16 -- Arizona
Oct. 23 -- at Cal
Oct. 30 -- at Oregon
Nov. 6 -- Oregon State
Nov. 13 -- at UCLA
Nov. 20 -- Washington
Nov. 26 (Friday) -- at Utah
Oregon
Sept. 4 -- Fresno State
Sept. 11 -- at Ohio State
Sept. 18 -- Stony Brook
Sept. 25 -- Arizona
Oct. 2 -- at Stanford
Oct. 15 (Fri.) -- Cal
Oct. 23 -- at UCLA
Oct. 30 -- Colorado
Nov. 6 -- at Washington
Nov. 13 -- Washington State
Nov. 20 -- at Utah
Nov. 27 -- Oregon State
Oregon State
Sept. 4 -- at Purdue
Sept. 11 -- Hawaii
Sept. 18 -- Idaho
Sept. 25 -- at USC
Oct. 2 -- Washington
Oct. 9 -- at Washington State
Oct. 23 -- Utah
Oct. 30 -- at Cal
Nov. 6 -- at Colorado
Nov. 13 -- Stanford
Nov. 20 -- Arizona State
Nov. 27 -- at Oregon
Stanford
Sept. 4 -- Kansas State (Arlington)
Sept. 11 -- at USC
Sept. 18 -- at Vanderbilt
Sept. 25 -- UCLA
Oct. 2 -- Oregon
Oct. 8 (Fri.) -- at Arizona State
Oct. 16 -- at Washington State
Oct. 30 -- Washington
Nov. 5 (Fri.) -- Utah
Nov. 13 -- at Oregon State
Nov. 20 -- Cal
Nov. 27 -- Notre Dame
UCLA
Aug. 28 -- Hawaii
Sept. 4 -- LSU
Sept. 18 -- Fresno State
Sept. 25 -- at Stanford
Oct. 2 -- Arizona State
Oct. 9 -- at Arizona
Oct. 16 -- at Washington
Oct. 23 -- Oregon
Oct. 30 -- at Utah
Nov. 13 -- Colorado
Nov. 20 -- at USC
Nov. 27 -- Cal
USC
Sept. 4 -- San Jose State
Sept. 11 -- Stanford
Sept. 18 -- at Washington State
Sept. 25 -- Oregon State
Oct. 2 -- at Colorado
Oct. 9 -- Utah
Oct. 23 -- at Notre Dame
Oct. 30 -- Arizona
Nov. 6 -- at Arizona State
Nov. 13 -- at Cal
Nov. 20 -- UCLA
Nov. 27 -- BYU
Utah
Sept. 2 (Thurs.) -- Weber State
Sept. 11 -- at BYU
Sept. 18 -- at San Diego State
Sept. 25 -- Washington State
Oct. 9 -- at USC
Oct. 16 -- Arizona State
Oct. 23 -- at Oregon State
Oct. 30 -- UCLA
Nov. 5 (Fri.) -- at Stanford
Nov. 13 -- at Arizona
Nov. 20 -- Oregon
Nov. 26 (Fri.) -- Colorado
Washington
Sept. 4 -- Montana
Sept. 11 -- at Michigan
Sept. 18 -- Arkansas State
Sept. 25 -- Cal
Oct. 2 -- at Oregon State
Oct. 16 -- UCLA
Oct. 22 (Fri.) -- at Arizona
Oct. 30 -- at Stanford
Nov. 6 -- Oregon
Nov. 13 -- Arizona State
Nov. 20 -- at Colorado
Nov. 26 (Fri.) -- Washington State
Washington State
Sept. 4 -- Utah State
Sept. 11 -- Portland State
Sept. 18 -- USC
Sept. 25 -- at Utah
Oct. 2 -- at Cal
Oct. 9 -- Oregon State
Oct. 16 -- Stanford
Oct. 23 -- BYU
Oct. 30 -- at Arizona State
Nov. 13 -- at Oregon
Nov. 19 (Fri.) -- Arizona
Nov. 26 (Fri.) -- at Washington