Pac-12 football schedule 2026: New-look league reveals full slate, including Week 13 flex
Eight schools -- Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State -- comprise the rebuilt Pac-12
The Pac-12 Conference is back. Oregon State and Washington State will be joined by newcomers Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State in the eight-team league this fall. The full 2026 college football schedule for the Pac-12, including the conference's new "flex" element during Week 13, was revealed in the official schedule release on Wednesday.
Each conference member will play a round-robin schedule, with four non-conference games to open the season. However, Week 13 will feature a home-and-home flex matchup. Four teams (Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and Washington State) are set to have home games in Week 13.
The Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups based on the best interests of the league -- including College Football Playoff considerations. The Pac-12 Championship Game will take place at the home venue of the highest seed on Dec. 4 on CBS Sports and Paramount+.
CBS Sports and the Pac-12 announced last summer an extension of their current agreement to make the network the league's primary long-term media rights partner. The deal runs through the 2030-31 season and will include the Pac-12 title game in football, airing live each season on CBS and Paramount+.
After the Pac-12 was disbanded during the summer of 2024, the league rebuilt the "Conference of Champions" by adding five schools from the Mountain West. The conference announced last summer that Texas State would be the league's eighth member for football starting in 2026. All six newcomers become official members of the league on July 1.
Here is the full 2026 football schedule for the Pac-12.
Boise State
Sept. 5 -- at Oregon
Sept. 12 -- vs. Memphis
Sept. 19 -- vs. South Dakota
Sept. 26 -- at Western Michigan
Oct. 3 -- vs. Utah State
Oct. 10 -- at Fresno State
Oct. 17 -- BYE
Oct. 24 -- at Washington State
Oct. 31 -- vs. Texas State
Nov. 7 -- at Colorado State
Nov. 14 -- vs. Oregon State
Nov. 20/21 -- vs. San Diego State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)
Colorado State
Sept. 5 -- vs. Wyoming
Sept. 12 -- vs. Southern Utah
Sept. 19 -- vs. BYU
Sept. 26 -- at UTSA
Oct. 3 -- vs. Oregon State
Oct. 10 -- BYE
Oct. 15-17 -- at Texas State
Oct. 24 -- vs. San Diego State
Oct. 31 -- at Utah State
Nov. 7 -- vs. Boise State
Nov. 14 -- at Washington State
Nov. 21 -- at Fresno State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)
Fresno State
Sept. 5 -- at USC
Sept. 12 -- vs. Sac State
Sept. 19 -- at San Jose State
Sept. 26 -- vs. Rice
Oct. 2/3 -- at Washington State
Oct. 10 -- vs. Boise State
Oct. 17 -- at San Diego State
Oct. 24 -- BYE
Oct. 30/31 -- vs. Oregon State
Nov. 7 -- at Utah State
Nov. 14 -- at Texas State
Nov. 21 -- vs. Colorado State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)
Oregon State
Sept. 5 -- at Houston
Sept. 12 -- vs. Texas Tech
Sept. 19 -- vs. Montana
Sept. 26 -- at UTEP
Oct. 3 -- at Colorado State
Oct. 10 -- vs. San Diego State
Oct. 17 -- vs. Washington State
Oct. 24 -- BYE
Oct. 30/31 -- at Fresno State
Nov. 5-7 -- vs. Texas State
Nov. 14 -- at Boise State
Nov. 21 -- vs. Utah State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)
San Diego State
Sept. 5 -- vs. Portland State
Sept. 12 -- at UCLA
Sept. 19 -- vs. James Madison
Sept. 26 -- at Toledo
Oct. 3 -- vs. Texas State
Oct. 10 -- at Oregon State
Oct. 17 -- vs. Fresno State
Oct. 24 -- at Colorado State
Oct. 31 -- vs. Washington State
Nov. 7 -- BYE
Nov. 14 -- Utah State
Nov. 20/21 -- at Boise State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)
Texas State
Sept. 5 -- at Texas
Sept. 12 -- vs. UTSA
Sept. 19 -- vs. North Texas
Sept. 26 -- vs. Incarnate Word
Oct. 3 -- at San Diego State
Oct. 10 -- BYE
Oct. 15-17 -- vs. Colorado State
Oct. 24 -- vs. Utah State
Oct. 31 -- at Boise State
Nov. 7 -- at. Oregon State
Nov. 14 -- vs. Fresno State
Nov. 21 -- vs. Washington State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)
Utah State
Sept. 5 -- vs. Idaho State
Sept. 12 -- at Washington
Sept. 19 -- at Utah
Sept. 26 -- vs. Troy
Oct. 3 -- at Boise State
Oct. 9/10 -- vs. Washington State
Oct. 17 -- BYE
Oct. 24 -- at. Texas State
Oct. 31 -- vs. Colorado State
Nov. 7 -- vs. Fresno State
Nov. 14 -- at San Diego State
Nov. 21 -- at Oregon State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)
Washington State
Sept. 5 -- at Washington
Sept. 12 -- at Kansas State
Sept. 19 -- vs. Duquesne
Sept. 26 -- vs. Arizona
Oct. 2/3 -- vs. Fresno State
Oct. 9/10 -- at Utah State
Oct. 17 -- at Oregon State
Oct. 24 -- vs. Boise State
Oct. 31 -- at San Diego State
Nov. 7 -- BYE
Nov. 14 -- vs. Colorado State
Nov. 21 -- at Texas State
Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)