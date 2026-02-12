The Pac-12 Conference is back. Oregon State and Washington State will be joined by newcomers Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State in the eight-team league this fall. The full 2026 college football schedule for the Pac-12, including the conference's new "flex" element during Week 13, was revealed in the official schedule release on Wednesday.

Each conference member will play a round-robin schedule, with four non-conference games to open the season. However, Week 13 will feature a home-and-home flex matchup. Four teams (Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and Washington State) are set to have home games in Week 13.

The Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups based on the best interests of the league -- including College Football Playoff considerations. The Pac-12 Championship Game will take place at the home venue of the highest seed on Dec. 4 on CBS Sports and Paramount+.

CBS Sports and the Pac-12 announced last summer an extension of their current agreement to make the network the league's primary long-term media rights partner. The deal runs through the 2030-31 season and will include the Pac-12 title game in football, airing live each season on CBS and Paramount+.

After the Pac-12 was disbanded during the summer of 2024, the league rebuilt the "Conference of Champions" by adding five schools from the Mountain West. The conference announced last summer that Texas State would be the league's eighth member for football starting in 2026. All six newcomers become official members of the league on July 1.

Here is the full 2026 football schedule for the Pac-12.

Boise State

Sept. 5 -- at Oregon

Sept. 12 -- vs. Memphis

Sept. 19 -- vs. South Dakota

Sept. 26 -- at Western Michigan

Oct. 3 -- vs. Utah State

Oct. 10 -- at Fresno State

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- at Washington State

Oct. 31 -- vs. Texas State

Nov. 7 -- at Colorado State

Nov. 14 -- vs. Oregon State

Nov. 20/21 -- vs. San Diego State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)

Colorado State



Sept. 5 -- vs. Wyoming

Sept. 12 -- vs. Southern Utah

Sept. 19 -- vs. BYU

Sept. 26 -- at UTSA

Oct. 3 -- vs. Oregon State

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 15-17 -- at Texas State

Oct. 24 -- vs. San Diego State

Oct. 31 -- at Utah State

Nov. 7 -- vs. Boise State

Nov. 14 -- at Washington State

Nov. 21 -- at Fresno State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)

Fresno State

Sept. 5 -- at USC

Sept. 12 -- vs. Sac State

Sept. 19 -- at San Jose State

Sept. 26 -- vs. Rice

Oct. 2/3 -- at Washington State

Oct. 10 -- vs. Boise State

Oct. 17 -- at San Diego State

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 30/31 -- vs. Oregon State

Nov. 7 -- at Utah State

Nov. 14 -- at Texas State

Nov. 21 -- vs. Colorado State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)

Oregon State

Sept. 5 -- at Houston

Sept. 12 -- vs. Texas Tech

Sept. 19 -- vs. Montana

Sept. 26 -- at UTEP

Oct. 3 -- at Colorado State

Oct. 10 -- vs. San Diego State

Oct. 17 -- vs. Washington State

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 30/31 -- at Fresno State

Nov. 5-7 -- vs. Texas State

Nov. 14 -- at Boise State

Nov. 21 -- vs. Utah State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)

San Diego State

Sept. 5 -- vs. Portland State

Sept. 12 -- at UCLA

Sept. 19 -- vs. James Madison

Sept. 26 -- at Toledo

Oct. 3 -- vs. Texas State

Oct. 10 -- at Oregon State

Oct. 17 -- vs. Fresno State

Oct. 24 -- at Colorado State

Oct. 31 -- vs. Washington State

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 -- Utah State

Nov. 20/21 -- at Boise State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)

Texas State

Sept. 5 -- at Texas

Sept. 12 -- vs. UTSA

Sept. 19 -- vs. North Texas

Sept. 26 -- vs. Incarnate Word

Oct. 3 -- at San Diego State

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 15-17 -- vs. Colorado State

Oct. 24 -- vs. Utah State

Oct. 31 -- at Boise State

Nov. 7 -- at. Oregon State

Nov. 14 -- vs. Fresno State

Nov. 21 -- vs. Washington State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Road)

Utah State

Sept. 5 -- vs. Idaho State

Sept. 12 -- at Washington

Sept. 19 -- at Utah

Sept. 26 -- vs. Troy

Oct. 3 -- at Boise State

Oct. 9/10 -- vs. Washington State

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- at. Texas State

Oct. 31 -- vs. Colorado State

Nov. 7 -- vs. Fresno State

Nov. 14 -- at San Diego State

Nov. 21 -- at Oregon State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)

Washington State

Sept. 5 -- at Washington

Sept. 12 -- at Kansas State

Sept. 19 -- vs. Duquesne

Sept. 26 -- vs. Arizona

Oct. 2/3 -- vs. Fresno State

Oct. 9/10 -- at Utah State

Oct. 17 -- at Oregon State

Oct. 24 -- vs. Boise State

Oct. 31 -- at San Diego State

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 -- vs. Colorado State

Nov. 21 -- at Texas State

Nov. 28 -- FLEX (Home)