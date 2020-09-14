The Pac-12 canceled football for the fall of 2020 in part because it didn't feel it had the access to rapid tests it needed to carry out a season. Now, with daily testing coming to Pac-12 programs sooner than expected, a 2020 return isn't entirely out of the picture.

Heather Dinich of ESPN reports that the conference's "most aggressive" return plan is around mid-to-late November. It would seem that the conference's hope of having adequate testing by November actually happened in September. As such, a possible start date moved up two months.

While encouraging, 2020 remains a long shot. As Dinich explains: "While the new testing systems will be on every campus by the end of the month, the league still expects to need a short time to train staff how to use them, and ensure the proper testing protocols are in place."

There are other factors at play, too, that are out of the conference's control. State schools in California and Oregon still haven't been cleared by public health officials to resume contact practices. That represents half of the Pac-12's membership.

One Pac-12 source told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd earlier this month that it would be a "huge hurdle" for the league to pull off a fall 2020 football season given the parameters set forth by the league's medical advisory group. The access to more testing and information has shaped the way decision-makers view the viability of playing football sooner rather than later. But, ultimately, a quick turnaround is going to be hard to orchestrate in an uncertain, ever-changing climate.