Pac-12 fresh faces: Five freshmen who will have breakout seasons in 2017

Get to know these names. They may be new, but they're important. They're the fresh, baby-faced guys around college football that are poised to make an immediate impact this fall.

Today, we bring you five freshmen to watch this year in the Pac-12 that could make an instant impact at the start of the season.

1. Jaelen Phillips, defensive end, UCLA: It's no shock to see Phillips creating waves during preseason camp at UCLA. He was the No. 1 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's an edge rush prototype with length at 6-foot-5, size at 255 pounds, and the ability to play in space and rush the passer with equal effectiveness. Phillips will soften the blow from Takkarist McKinley's departure and will start blossoming into one of the best players in the Pac-12 this fall.

2. Marlon Tuipulotu, defensive tackle, USC: He was my No. 1 ranked defensive tackle in the country at 247Sports, and after enrolling early, he finished the spring running with the first team at defensive tackle for the Trojans. He's a former wrestler with deceptive length and startling strength and power. As USC starts chasing down those national title expectations, Tuipulotu's ability to clog things up in the middle will be critical to the evolution of its defense.

3. Darnay Holmes, cornerback, UCLA: Holmes joins Phillips as the second 247sports Composite five-star to sign with UCLA out of the 2017 class, and like Phillips, he wasted no time making an impact. Holmes already looks penciled into the starting lineup because of his athleticism and instincts. He's not the biggest corner at only around 5-foot-10, but his body of work speaks for itself. Holmes will bring lockdown ability to one side of the field, and for a smaller player, he's not afraid to show up in run support.

4. Jordon Scott, defensive tackle, Oregon: Several true freshmen are going to see the field for Oregon, but Scott seems to be the most likely to impact things positively the earliest. He's a one-time Florida commit from the Sunshine State that was later passed over by the big in-state schools, but Willie Taggart was able to get the early enrollee committed to Oregon about a week after he was named coach. The first time he ever visited the campus was as an enrollee in January, and the leap of faith paid off as Scott was the talk of the spring and looks ready to start for Jim Leavitt's revamped defense.

5. Tony Fields, linebacker, Arizona: Rich Rodriguez is talking about playing as many as 20 freshmen. Even if that number is the extreme scenario, there's no suspense about Fields. He's playing. He's starting. He's making an impact. The early enrollee out of Las Vegas has gained 30 pounds since stepping foot on campus and already is being talked about like a veteran.