The Pac-12 championship race is heating up as the midway point of the season approaches. Oregon, Washington and USC remain unbeaten after Week 6, and some of the best games are ahead with the Ducks and Huskies squaring off in Week 7.

Despite a 6-0 start, the Trojans have looked vulnerable in conference play and were on upset alert last weekend against Arizona before reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams bailed out his team to keep the perfect season alive. Five of USC's final six games are against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Washington, the conference's highest-ranked team at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, has looked like one of the best units in the country. Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the Pac-12's best offense, and the Huskies defense ranks No. 4 among Pac-12 teams in points per game allowed.

Colorado started the season 3-0 under first-year coach Deion Sanders before losing consecutive conference games to Oregon and USC. The Buffaloes have already exceeded expectations in "Coach Prime's" first season, and reaching bowl eligibility would be a massive win for a program that has posted one winning season in the last 18 years.

As we near the halfway point of the season, let's hand out grades to each Pac-12 team.