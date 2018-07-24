Pac-12 Media Day 2018: Five storylines that will draw headlines in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- If the SEC Media Days are too long (four days), the Pac-12's media day is too short. It all goes down Wednesday in L.A.

The public and media deserve better from a league that is increasingly becoming marginalized in the national picture. At least give us another day to digest it all.

There is plenty to write about from the Left Coast. There are five new coaches -- two of them making their college debut. There is the usual collection of strong-armed quarterbacks. Defending Pac-12 champion USC may have a true freshman (J.T. Daniels) behind center.

Elsewhere, here are five storylines to watch from the Pac-12 media day this week live from Hollywood.

1. The Pac-12's reputation: It needs work, and frankly, I'm tired of writing about it. It would be nice if the league got back into the College Football Playoff. Each team in the league lost at least three games last season. That has to change. Some notable nonconference wins would help. Pay attention to these September matchups:

Aug. 31: San Diego State at Stanford



Sept. 1: Auburn vs. Washington (Atlanta)



Sept. 8: Michigan State at Arizona State



Sept. 8: Colorado at Nebraska



Sept. 8: UCLA at Oklahoma



Sept. 15: USC at Texas



2. The favorite: It's Washington. The moment it was determined that quarterback Jake Browning, running back Myles Gaskin, offensive tackle Trey Adams and defensive lineman Greg Gaines were coming back, the Huskies had to be favored for a second Pac-12 titles in three years. Before those four key players declared, the entire secondary was returning. That group gave up only 10 touchdown passes. The Huskies will start the season in the top 10. They have to beat Auburn in the opener and essentially go undefeated to assure their playoff spot. It's possible.

Coach Chris Petersen is the nation's No. 4 winningest active coach. He long ago proved he can win at a high level in Power Five. Since arriving at Washington, he has won almost 70 percent of his games, won a Pac-12 title and taken the Huskies to the CFP. With 15 starters returning, the Pac-12 is Washington's to lose this season.

3. The Herm Edwards Experiment: As mentioned, five Pac-12 schools changed coaches. Edwards' arrival at Arizona State is the most curious. To say that Edwards was an out-of-the-box choice is an understatement. The former Jets/Chiefs coach and ex-ESPN analyst hasn't coached in the NFL in 11 years and never been a college head coach. Yup, his boss (athletic director Ray Anderson) is also is former agent. Yup, we have no idea how Edwards is going to react down by seven in the red zone with 30 seconds to play. Yup, it's going to be damn entertaining.

4. Chip's "debut:" UCLA's Chip Kelly has given precious few interviews outside practice updates since being hired in November. That has frustrated more than a few journos who want to dig down on what was arguably the best hire of the offseason. Not me. The coach making his college reentry in a familiar conference will be one of the most popular interview subjects this week.

5. Ain't No Love: The conference's (and perhaps the nation's) best player will not be at media day. Stanford's Bryce Love has summer school classes that he can't get miss. We all get Stanford's commitment to academics. We also get that Love is set to graduate in December, wants to be a pediatrician and school comes first. But what professor wouldn't give Love an afternoon off to fly to L.A. to promote the school, himself and the football program?

If you're looking for a solid No. 2 Heisman Trophy candidate from the Pac-12, pay attention to Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate. Despite not getting regular playing time until October, Tate ran for more yards (1,411) than 14 teams. In separate games, Tate ran for 327 yards and threw for five touchdowns, all of at least 20 yards. His passing will be refined under Kevin Sumlin, who inherits a unit that led the conference in scoring and total offense.