Players and coaches from around the Pac-12 will converge at the Resorts World Hotel Las Vegas for the conference's media day on Friday. The event was previously held in Los Angeles before being moved to Vegas.

Whether it's the departure of league flagships USC and UCLA on the horizon or the lack of a conference media rights deal after 2024, off-field storylines seem to be at the forefront for Friday's event. That's not to say there aren't plenty of on-field headlines to go around as well. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returns to USC and Utah aims for a three-peat. Though the Deion Sanders regime at Colorado is just getting started to incredible fanfare, Coach Prime will not be in attendance as he undergoes another foot surgery. The good news is because of the surgery, Sanders is expected to be ready for fall camp.

Premier quarterback play is another major storyline in the conference this fall. Headlined by Williams, the Pac-12 has some of the best collection of quarterback talent the conference has seen in some time because of the transfer portal.

Here are some of the top storylines to keep an eye on during Pac-12 Media Day.

Deal or no deal?

The Pac-12's current media rights deal expires July 1, 2024, and there's no movement on an announcement of a new deal this week, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. If the impending deadline wasn't enough pressure, many believe the Big 12 -- which signed a six-year, $2 billion deal with ESPN and Fox last fall -- has an interest in poaching a few schools away from the Pac-12. Commissioner George Kliavkoff avoided public comments on a media rights deal in March during the men's basketball tournament, but it's highly unlikely he'll be able to gloss over the elephant in the room this time around. Can Kliavkoff quell concerns about the league's long-term future?

"Last Dance" for USC and UCLA

UCLA and USC enter their final season as members of the Pac-12 before taking off for the Big Ten on July 1, 2024. USC comes into Lincoln Riley's second season at the helm with high expectations after a disappointing end to the 2022 campaign. The Trojans fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game and blew a late lead to Tulane in a Cotton Bowl upset. Still, the Trojans are the betting favorites to win the conference because of a talent-laden roster headlined by defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

As for the Bruins, they enter the season with three options at quarterback -- true freshman Dante Moore, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and Ethan Garbers. The Bruins drew one of the most favorable schedules in the conference and avoid matchups with Oregon and Washington. With the end of divisions, the Pac-12 faces the real possibility of these two rivals squaring off in the title game in their lame-duck season with the league.

Prime Time a no-show

Unfortunately, Deion Sanders won't make the trip to Las Vegas. The NFL Hall of Famer is undergoing surgery on his foot with an eye on recovering in time for the Buffaloes fall camp. Speaking in Sanders' place will be Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly. The seasoned veteran assistant will hopefully shed some light on the Buffaloes unprecedented roster overhaul after the team took 50 players from the transfer portal in the offseason.

Caleb Williams' Heisman encore

Williams has played just two seasons of college football and already accomplished just about every individual goal a player can achieve. He has a Heisman Trophy on his mantle and an almost automatic spot reserved near the top of the NFL Draft board for 2024. So what's left for Williams to accomplish? It starts with winning a conference championship and making a potential run in the College Football Playoff. He'll have the pieces around him to do it. The Trojans bring back two of their three leading receivers last season in Mario Williams and Tahj Washington. USC added Dorian Singer via the transfer portal from Arizona and five-star true Zachariah Branch from the high school ranks. Is Williams ready to lead the Trojans to the next level?

Pac-12 quarterback depth

Speaking of the quarterbacks, the Pac-12 boasts arguably the deepest pool of talent in the country at the position. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is a contender to unseat Williams as the Heisman winner in 2023. Utah's Cam Rising is back for another season to give the two-time reigning champs a boost. Bo Nix looks ready for his college curtain call after revitalizing his career at Oregon a year ago. Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei is looking to follow Nix's 2022 blueprint and reestablish himself with a move out west. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders follows his father Deion over from Jackson State after winning multiple FCS national awards during his time with the Tigers. That's all without mentioning Washington State's Cameron Ward and Arizona's Jayden de Laura. All seven quarterbacks mentioned will get a chance to speak with the media on Friday.

Can Utah three-peat?

The Utes return 71% of their total production from last season, which ranks second in the conference behind USC. Utah's schedule does it no favors with nonconference matchups against Florida and Baylor, plus a league draw that includes UCLA, Oregon State, USC, Oregon and Washington. It will be interesting to hear from Rising and coach Kyle Whittingham as they try to help Utah navigate that tough road and become first program to win three consecutive Pac-12 titles since USC's legendary run from 2002-08.