The Pac-12's long-term future remains uncertain amid ongoing media rights negotiations and the looming departures of longtime stalwarts UCLA and USC after the 2023 football season. But in the short-term, there are plenty of positives for the conference to highlight as it prepares for its annual media day on Friday, July 21 in Las Vegas.

Six teams from the Pac-12 finished in the top-18 of the final College Football Playoff rankings last season amid an infusion of new energy from coaches at some of the school's top programs. That theme is only set to continue in 2023 as Deion Sanders takes over at Colorado following a successful three-year run at Jackson State. He will be one of the main attractions at Pac-12 Media Day, along with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is one of USC's two player representatives at the event.

Between Sanders and Williams, the Pac-12 is home to arguably the season's two most-intriguing characters. But the league is deep with potential contenders and star power. Among the other big names who will be in the spotlight for Pac-12 Media Day are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Utah quarterback Cam Rising, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter. Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, Hunter is also expected to play some receiver for the Buffaloes after following Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado.

Below is a look at the complete schedule and list of participants for this year's Pac-12 Media Day event. All times Pacific.

Friday, July 21

Utah (11:45 a.m.) -- Kyle Whittingham | QB Cameron Rising, S Cole Bishop

USC (12:20 p.m.) -- Lincoln Riley | QB Caleb Williams, LB Mason Cobb

Stanford (12:55 p.m.) -- Troy Taylor | WR John Humphreys, LB Tristan Sinclair

Arizona (1:30 p.m.) -- Jedd Fisch | QB Jayden de Laura, CB Treydan Stukes

Washington State (2:05 p.m.) -- Jake Dickert | QB Cameron Ward, EDGE Ron Stone

Oregon State (2:40 p.m.) -- Jonathan Smith | WR Anthony Gould, S Kitan Oladipo

Washington (4 p.m.) -- Kalen DeBoer | QB Michael Penix Jr., LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

Oregon (4:35 p.m.) -- Dan Lanning | QB Bo Nix, LB Jeffrey Bassa

Arizona State (5:10 p.m.) -- Kenny Dillingham | TE Jalin Conyers, CB Jordan Clark

California (5:45 p.m.) -- Justin Wilcox | OL Matthew Cindric, LB Jackson Sirmon

Colorado (6:20 p.m.) -- Deion Sanders | QB Shedeur Sanders, CB/WR Travis Hunter

UCLA (6:55 p.m.) -- Chip Kelly | OL Duke Clemens, EDGE Laiatu Latu