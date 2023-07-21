The end of an era looms for USC as the Trojans, alongside crosstown rival UCLA, enter their final season of Pac-12 membership before joining the Big Ten on July 1, 2024. Though USC, picked to win the Pac-12 championship this year by the media, isn't necessarily motivated more by the idea of leaving on top, coach Lincoln Riley noted it's not lost on him or his team that the upcoming season will mark the last time -- at least for the foreseeable future -- that USC squares off against many familiar faces.

"Does it motivate us any more than if it wasn't our last year in the Pac-12? No," Riley said Friday during the Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas. "But is there also a sense of that this your last chance to play some of these teams and go into some these venues? Absolutely. We feel that, and we want to put our best foot forward."

UCLA aside, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington are just some of teams on USC's 2023 schedule with whom the Trojans have shared a conference for an extended period of time. Colorado and Utah are also on the docket, though they have only been in the conference since 2011.

USC won't lack talent to take care of business in those final scheduled meetings. The returning group from last year's sqaud that won 11 games and reached the Pac-12 Championship Game is headlined by the reigning Heisman winner, quarterback Caleb Williams.

Kicking off USC's 2023 campaign on Aug. 26 is San Jose State. The Trojans play three consecutive home games to start the year, including the team's Pac-12 opener Sept. 9 against Stanford.