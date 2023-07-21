Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly's last two employers just happen to be two of the biggest names in college football. Kelly served as assistant defensive coordinator under Nick Saban from 2019-22 before he was hired by Deion Sanders heading into this season. While filling in for Sanders at Pac-12 Media Day Friday, Kelly was asked to compare the two.

"There are a lot more similarities between coach Saban and [Deion Sanders] than there are differences," Kelly told reporters Friday. "When I say that, I always say this first of all: They are both very good men. They have conviction. When they believe in something, they fight for it. That is the sign of a good person. And they tell you the truth -- not what you want to hear, but what you need to hear. They are very similar in that aspect."

"They have a way of setting the standard. They are not going to deviate off that standard. The standard is the standard. So they are not going to come off it. Everybody that works for them are going to be the same way. So when the standard is the standard, you're a leader, and you bring people to that standard, it's how you elevate your program. Those are the similarities I see between coach and coach Prime."

Though Sanders has a long way to go to reach the the seven national championships on Saban's resume, he did turn heads for what he accomplished at Jackson State with no previous college coaching experience. The Tigers were 27-6 under Sanders' watch, winning back-to-back SWAC titles.

Sanders also made his mark on the recruiting trail. Despite the Tigers sitting at the FCS ranks, he notably landed the No. 1 overall recruit in the country for the 2022 cycle when Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State in the early signing period. The two-way star followed Sanders to Colorado, and is a preseason All-Pac-12 selection.

Buffaloes not apologizing for jarring roster overhaul

Colorado made plenty of offseason headlines for the unprecedented way Sanders and his staff flipped the Buffaloes roster. More than 50 players from the 2022 Colorado team have entered the portal since Sanders' arrived. That roster-building approach has drawn criticism from some -- Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi and Oklahoma's Brent Venables incldued -- but Kelly reiterated the Buffloes are taking an unapologetic stance on how they are conducting business.

"We've worked to create a roster for the University of Colorado, and we don't apologize for that," Kelly said. "Our job now is to make sure we coach, develop and bring these players along."

The new additions include a number of touted recruits in the 2023 cycle and a transfer class that ranked No. 1 in the country according to 247Sports.

Alas, it didn't do much to earn Colorado favor among the media members. The Buffaloes are picked Thursday to finish 11th in the Pac-12 this season. Kelly said Colorado players and coaches have not given much attention to that position, emphasizing that success will be defined by more than just the results on the field for a program that went 1-11 in 2022.

"If we all went off predictions, we would not kick the ball off," Kelly said. "We would not play the games. I don't think any of our players or coaches -- I'm sure they will use it as a motivational tool. But listen, what we are focused on is being the best football team that we can possibly be. That has nothing to do with the outcome of the game, where you are picked or where you are expected to place. How we work, develop and come together as a team is going to determine whether we win or not."