Pac-12, Mountain West reach settlement: Realignment legal battle resolved ahead of 2026 season

The Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences have reached a settlement in their lengthy legal dispute over exit fees and so-called poaching penalties, ending a court fight that reshaped the future of both leagues. The settlement was announced on Tuesday with a joint statement from both conferences, about a month before the league's newcomers officially kick off the football season.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"The Mountain West Conference, the Pac-12 Conference, Boise State University, Colorado State University, Utah State University, and The Board of Trustees of the California State University for the benefit of San Diego State University and California State University, Fresno have reached final agreements to settle all pending litigation among the parties," a joint statement read. "With these matters concluded, the conferences and institutions can move forward with certainty and focus on serving their student-athletes, campuses, fans, and communities."

The case stemmed from the Pac-12's effort to rebuild after losing 10 member schools during the latest wave of conference realignment. In 2024, the league announced it would add Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State from the Mountain West beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. The new members officially joined the Pac-12 on July 1.

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Following those moves, the Mountain West sought as much as $55 million in penalties tied to a football scheduling agreement signed by the conferences in 2024. The arrangement helped Oregon State and Washington State -- the Pac-12's only remaining members at the time -- fill out their schedules after the conference collapsed.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Pac-12 faced escalating fees for adding Mountain West schools. The conference later sued, arguing the penalties were anti-competitive and imposed while the Pac-12 had little leverage during a period of instability.

Mountain West officials countered that the Pac-12 knowingly agreed to the terms and was attempting to avoid contractual obligations after raiding the conference for members.

A separate lawsuit involving Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State challenged the Mountain West's exit fees, which were estimated at roughly $20 million per school. Combined, the disputes involved more than $150 million in potential liabilities between the conferences and departing schools.

Both sides appeared increasingly motivated to avoid a prolonged trial. In recent months, the case had expanded to include additional counterclaims and discovery disputes, including access to confidential communications among Mountain West presidents.

The settlement also arrives as both conferences reshaped their memberships ahead of the Pac-12's 2026 relaunch. Along with the five Mountain West schools, Gonzaga (all sports except football) and Texas State committed to joining the rebuilt conference.

The Mountain West responded by adding UTEP, Grand Canyon and Hawaii as full members in most sports and UC Davis and football-only affiliates Northern Illinois and North Dakota State.