Pac-12 passes rule that 5-7 teams can't go to bowl games, even with APR score

No Pac-12 school has made a bowl game with a 5-7 record yet

Five teams have played in bowl games with 5-7 regular season records since 2015 thanks to high Academic Progress Ratings (APR) scores, but none have been from the Pac-12. The conference won't be sending any in the future, either. 

According to the Associated Press, the presidents of the conference passed a rule that prevents teams with 5-7 records from going to bowl games even if their APR score would qualify them under the new legislation.

Since 2015, when the expanding bowl lineup forced a change in NCAA rules to allow five-win teams to accept bowl invitations if there aren't enough bowl-eligible teams to fill bowl slots, five teams with 5-7 records played in the postseason. 

Season5-7 TeamBowlResult

2015

San Jose State

Cure Bowl

W

2015

Nebraska

Foster Farms Bowl

W

2015

Minnesota

Quick Lane Bowl

W

2016

Mississippi State

St. Petersburg Bowl

W

2016

North Texas

Heart of Dallas Bowl

L (OT)

While the Pac-12 hasn't sent a 5-7 team to a bowl game since APR scores were put into the equation, it has sent a sub-.500 team. 

UCLA finished the regular season 6-6 after 50-0 blowout at the hands of rival USC. But the Trojans weren't eligible for a bowl due to NCAA sanctions, and the Bruins' 5-4 conference record earned them a spot in the inaugural Pac-12 Championship Game. They lost Oregon 49-31 to finish at 6-7, but got a waiver from the NCAA prior to losing the Pac-12 Championship Game that allowed them to participate in a bowl game even with a loss.

The Bruins fell 2014 to Illinois in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl to finish 6-8.

