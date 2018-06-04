Pac-12 passes rule that 5-7 teams can't go to bowl games, even with APR score

Five teams have played in bowl games with 5-7 regular season records since 2015 thanks to high Academic Progress Ratings (APR) scores, but none have been from the Pac-12. The conference won't be sending any in the future, either.

According to the Associated Press, the presidents of the conference passed a rule that prevents teams with 5-7 records from going to bowl games even if their APR score would qualify them under the new legislation.

Since 2015, when the expanding bowl lineup forced a change in NCAA rules to allow five-win teams to accept bowl invitations if there aren't enough bowl-eligible teams to fill bowl slots, five teams with 5-7 records played in the postseason.

Season 5-7 Team Bowl Result 2015 San Jose State Cure Bowl W 2015 Nebraska Foster Farms Bowl W 2015 Minnesota Quick Lane Bowl W 2016 Mississippi State St. Petersburg Bowl W 2016 North Texas Heart of Dallas Bowl L (OT)

While the Pac-12 hasn't sent a 5-7 team to a bowl game since APR scores were put into the equation, it has sent a sub-.500 team.

UCLA finished the regular season 6-6 after 50-0 blowout at the hands of rival USC. But the Trojans weren't eligible for a bowl due to NCAA sanctions, and the Bruins' 5-4 conference record earned them a spot in the inaugural Pac-12 Championship Game. They lost Oregon 49-31 to finish at 6-7, but got a waiver from the NCAA prior to losing the Pac-12 Championship Game that allowed them to participate in a bowl game even with a loss.

The Bruins fell 2014 to Illinois in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl to finish 6-8.