Conferences are steadily moving ahead with plans for a 2020 college football season, but just because schedules are being released doesn't mean the games will be played. The possibility of there not being a 2020 football season this fall is real enough that the Pac-12 is reportedly working on an insurance policy if the possibility becomes a reality.

The San Jose Mercury News reports that the conference is making plans to utilize a "mammoth loan program" that would offset any possible losses due to the season being canceled. It's no secret that football is the sport that drives revenue far more than others at the collegiate level, with Pac-12 schools earning over $50 million in revenue from ticket sales and media rights every season.

As for how the loans would work, The Mercury News writes:

According to a series of emails obtained by the Hotline through public records requests, the loan would provide a maximum of $83 million for each university at a rate of 3.75 percent over 10 years. Each athletic department could decide whether it wanted to participate in the program. If all 12 opted for the maximum amount, the total would be $996 million. "The conference is trying to be nimble and give schools some options," a source said.

Now, I don't know your financial situation, but for me, $996 million is a large sum of cash. I get uncomfortable asking a friend to lend me $10 when I'm short on cash and there isn't an ATM around, so I can only imagine the adrenaline rush one would get when asking for nearly $1 billion.

Thanks to the Pac-12's television deals with Fox and ESPN that will pay it $1.2 billion through the next four years, odds are the conference is good to repay the loan should the situation call for it.