Watch Now: BREAKING: PAC-12 Approves 10 Game Schedule ( 11:25 )

A group of Pac-12 football players that could number in the hundreds is preparing to opt out of the 2020 season if the league doesn't meet a list of concerns about racial injustice, the coronavirus pandemic and other demands. ESPN.com reports that the group's goal is to "obtain a written contract with the Pac-12 that legally ensures we are offered the following protections and benefits."

While the complete list of protections and benefits aren't known, it's reported they will include "safe play amid the pandemic, fighting racial injustice, securing economic rights and fair compensation, protecting all sports and obtaining long-term health insurance." The players involved plan to release a public "statement of unity" as early as Sunday.

The Pac-12 issued the following statement to ESPN in response to the reported demands.

"Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics," read the statement. "We support our student-athletes using their voice,and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics. As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority. We have made it clear that any student athlete who chooses not to return to competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected."

Ramogi Huma is reportedly helping the group of players. Huma, an advocate of college athletes' rights, played linebacker at UCLA and also serves as the founder and president of the College Athletes Players Association.

According to one anonymous staff member at a Pac-12 program, the group could consist of hundreds of players from several different Pac-12 schools.

The Pac-12 released its 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season on Friday.