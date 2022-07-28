With Pac-12 Media Day kicking off Friday, the conference's media members have voted on which team they think will be the best the West Coast has to offer come December. Utah, the Pac-12's 2021 champion, has been pegged to repeat this season, with the Utes garnering a whopping 26 of the possible 33 first-place votes. The only other teams to receive first-place votes were projected second-place finisher Oregon (2) and USC (5), both of which will enter new eras under first-year coaches Dan Lanning and Lincoln Riley, respectively.

The Trojans and UCLA were picked to finish third and fourth in the preseason poll, though both programs are headed to the Big Ten for full membership by 2024.

Unlike in previous years, the 2022 Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll reflects the division-less format that will likely be the face of the conference moving forward. Earlier this summer, the conference announced winners of the North and South divisions would no longer be guaranteed a spot in the league's title game; rather, the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will qualify, regardless of division. While divisions will still be in place for 2022, the conference will examine different models for the start of the 2023 season.

The 2022 Pac-12 title game will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can see the entire preseason poll below with first-place votes in parenthesis:

2022 Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll