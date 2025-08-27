The Pac-12 announced Tuesday it has secured a long-term, secondary media rights deal with The CW as it prepares to launch a rebuilt conference with nine members in 2026.

This agreement is an extension of its previous deal, which began in 2024 and will now run through 2030-31. The CW will broadcast 13 football games, 35 men's basketball games and 15 women's basketball games during the regular season. The network will also broadcast the women's basketball tournament semifinal and championship games.

Tuesday's news comes on the heels of CBS securing a deal in June to become the Pac-12's primary media partner. CBS's deal also runs through the 2030-31 season.

The Pac-12 will expand from two schools (Oregon State and Washington State) to nine in 2026 with the additions of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga (basketball), San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State. The new Pac-12 will include five former Mountain West members.

The media partnerships with CBS and The CW are significant developments for a conference seeking to solidify its position as one of the top five leagues in the FBS. The new agreements guarantee the Pac-12 will reach 100% of U.S. households via over-the-air broadcast networks. The Pac-12 is assured at least 17 football games will air on national free-to-air networks starting in 2026, just behind the four power conferences, including the ACC's 18 scheduled games for 2024. Thirty-nine men's basketball games will be televised on free-to-air networks, ranking second nationally behind the Big Ten (41), according to The Pac-12.

"Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises' broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households," said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould.

Pac-12 Enterprises, the broadcast production arm of the conference, will produce all 66 events on The CW.

The CW began airing Pac-12 games involving Washington State and Oregon State in 2024. The network has leaned heavily into sports programming in recent years, with over 40% of the network's programming hours now comprised of sports. The CW reported ratings growth in the last five quarters. Eleven football games involving Washington State and Oregon State averaged 431,000 viewers last season on The CW.

"The Pac-12 has been a key partner in the success of CW Sports, and we are thrilled to solidify our relationship with the conference for an additional five years," The CW president Brad Schwartz said.

CBS and Paramount+ announced in June it will air a minimum of three regular-season football games and the Pac-12 Championship Game every year starting in 2026. The agreement also includes at least three regular-season men's basketball games and the conference's basketball championship game. CBS Sports Network will air a maximum of 10 football and 17 men's basketball games.

The Pac-12 is seeking additional media partners ahead of its relaunch in 2026.

Financial details of the Pac-12's media agreements with CBS and The CW have not been released.