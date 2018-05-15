Pac-12 strength of schedule rankings 2018: New coaches have it tough, USC gets a break
Ranking the 2018 schedules of the 12 teams in the Pac-12
Scheduling matters more than ever before in the College Football Playoff era. As we've seen in the short history of the CFP, it's one of the biggest factors in deciding who gets a shot to play for a national title and who does not. It's not just whether you win your conference but who you play along the way. It's also proven that it's not just about who you have beaten, but who you lost to during the season.
Both Ohio State and Alabama made their way into the final four the last two years without winning their conference thanks in large part to the schedule they played. In the case of the Pac-12, recent history suggests that it's not just who you play, but the when matters, too. Last year, we saw the Pac-12's best teams playing Friday night road games less than a week after playing Saturday road games, and time and again, they lost those games. USC was one such victim, and the Trojans also suffered by playing 12 straight weeks without a bye. This is an example of what makes some schedules more difficult than others, and it's a factor I consider while trying to figure out what makes some schedules more difficult than others.
Methodology: It's hard to know with any certainty seeing as how the season doesn't start for another few months, and while no process is perfect, this one provides a good overview. I took a look at how every team performed over the last five years in my ranking system. While there are always exceptions, teams tend to find their level over a longer time span, hence the five-year period. I then considered other factors like whether a game is on the road, or if a team is coming off a bye week, allowing them extra time to get healthy and prepare. I put all this information together and came out with a ranking system I believe to be fairly accurate.
Let's take a look at how the Pac-12 strength of schedule shakes out, from toughest to easiest.
|1
|Herm Edwards' first season at Arizona State will certainly be interesting to follow, and from the looks of it, it'll be quite challenging as well. Things start out simply enough with a home game against UTSA, but the week after that the Sun Devils will welcome Michigan State to town. That's followed up with a road trip to take on a San Diego State team that's won 32 games over the last three seasons. In conference play, the Sun Devils draw Washington, Oregon State, Stanford and Oregon from the North (or to put it another way, Oregon State and everyone in the North you don't want to play). Further complicating things is an arduous road schedule that includes Washington, USC, Oregon and Arizona.
|2
|Chip Kelly will find himself in a similar position as Herm Edwards during his first season back at the college level. UCLA's nonconference schedule is headlined by a road game against Oklahoma and includes home dates with Cincinnati and Fresno State. Like Arizona State, UCLA also draws Washington, Oregon and Stanford from the North, but swaps out Oregon State for California. The good news is only Oregon will be on the road. If there's any silver lining, it's that the tougher games are spread apart for the most reason, save for the final two games of the season against USC and Stanford. At least both will be played at the Rose Bowl.
|3
|Of every team in the Pac-12 South, Utah drew the worst cross-divisional opponents. It gets Washington and Oregon at home as well as Stanford and Washington State on the road. What keeps Utah behind Arizona State and UCLA here is that it's nonconference is quite a bit softer, as it will play Weber State, BYU and at Northern Illinois. Inside the division, the Utes will host USC but hit the road to take on UCLA, Arizona State and Colorado.
|4
|Four teams in and we finally have our first team from the North. While Stanford's schedule is strong overall, its ranking is dragged down here due to the fact it has UC-Davis on it. Had it had another game against an FBS squad, it (and Utah) may have finished in the top two. This schedule still provides plenty of other challenges, as Stanford will face San Diego State and Notre Dame in its other noncon games. The Cardinal also draw USC, Utah, Arizona State and UCLA from the South, though USC comes to Palo Alto. In the division Stanford has road games against both Washington and Oregon, making a possible division title a bit more difficult to achieve.
|5
|Oregon State will not only have to play every single one of the Pac-12's current powers, but it opens its season with a road trip to Ohio State as well. What keeps this schedule ranked fifth is that the rest of the noncon features Southern Utah and Nevada. Still, as difficult as opening the season against Ohio State on the road will be, the treacherous part of this schedule is November. Oregon State will finish its regular season with consecutive games against USC, at Stanford, at Washington and Oregon. Have fun with that.
|6
|I don't know if you've noticed a correlation here yet but there is one. With the Pac-12 playing a nine-game conference schedule, when comparing their schedules to one another, the deciding factor tends to be noncon and your cross-divisional draw. Like the teams above it, Cal has a rough draw from the other division, as it'll get USC, UCLA, Arizona and Colorado. USC will be on the road, but inside the division, the Bears catch some breaks. Among its games against Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Washington State, all will be at home save for a trip to Pullman. The noncon provides a couple of challenges in North Carolina and a road trip to BYU, as well as a game against Idaho State.
|7
|Colorado has a respectable nonconference slate, even if it's not one of the tougher ones in the Pac-12. It'll open the season with Colorado State and a road trip to Nebraska before a game against New Hampshire. As for its cross-divisional games, it draws both Washington schools but avoids Stanford and Oregon, getting Cal and Oregon State in their place.
|8
|One could argue that USC has the most difficult noncon in the conference, as it will play Texas on the road and finish the regular season with Notre Dame. What keeps this schedule from being at the top of the rankings is that, while the Trojans will play Stanford on the road and host Washington State, they avoid both Washington and Oregon. It also hurts that USC doesn't get a chance to play, well, itself as a resume boost.
|9
|Kevin Sumlin's first year at Arizona won't be easy, but things could have been a lot worse. The noncon opens with BYU and is followed by a road trip to Houston and a game against Southern Utah. That Houston game seemed more daunting a few seasons ago. In the Pac-12, the Wildcats draw Oregon and Wazzu from the North but avoid Stanford and Washington.
|10
|When Washington made the College Football Playoff two years ago, there was much ado about its schedule and whether it was strong enough to warrant a bid. Well, this year Washington opens with Auburn. I'm guessing a win in that game will give its playoff bid credence should it have one at the end of the season. Where the Huskies catch a break is that they'll avoid USC from the South and instead get Utah, Arizona State, UCLA and Colorado. That being said, while Washington's schedule ranks tenth in the Pac-12, throw this schedule in other Power Five conferences and it's about average.
|11
|What truly separates Washington State's schedule from the 10 teams above it is its nonconference slate. The Cougars will play at Wyoming and home against San Jose State and Eastern Washington. Inside the division, the Cougars get both Washington and Oregon at home but go on the road for Stanford. Outside the division, Wazzu has a road game against USC as well as Colorado, and it gets both Utah and Arizona at home.
|12
|Mario Cristobal's first season at Oregon won't be nearly as difficult for him as it is for a few other first-year coaches in the conference. Yes, Oregon must play both Stanford and Washington, but they'll be coming to Eugene. It's toughest road game in the conference is either Washington State or Utah. Dragging the strength of schedule down even further (in relation to Pac-12 brethren) is a noncon that has home games against Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State. Not a resume game in the bunch there.
