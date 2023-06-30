The final season of Pac-12 football as we know it is approaching as the league prepares to bid farewell to UCLA and USC. Though some of the old blood is on the way out, some new energy is infusing the league's coaching ranks at Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford. In particular, the beginning of Deion Sanders' tenure in Boulder, Colorado, is already captivating the sports world.

As the Buffaloes revamp their roster with sights set on a new era after last season's 1-11 campaign, they do so with a daunting schedule on the horizon. Up first is a road game against a TCU team that played in the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. In total, 11 of Colorado's games are against Power Five foes, and the other is against in-state rival Colorado State.

While the tough schedule may not be ideal for Sanders, it ensures Colorado will be in the spotlight early and often during the 2023 season. The Buffaloes aren't the only team with a tough schedule in the Pac-12, however. Utah is also playing 11 power conference opponents. On the flip side, some teams have relatively easy slates in comparison to their league peers.

As the 2023 season creeps closer, here's our ranking of the Pac-12's schedules from toughest to easiest.