Two former college football players died from medical incidents at separate half-marathons over the weekend. Former Iowa State and Minnesota defensive back Charles Rogers, 31, collapsed during a race in Brooklyn, New York, according to officials. In addition, former Texas A&M safety Brian Williams, 24, died from severe heat stroke following a half-marathon in Irving, Texas, as confirmed by both his family and Texas A&M.

Williams, a former Top247 recruit, spent three seasons on the Aggies' roster from 2019 to 2021. He appeared in 20 games, primarily on special teams, and made one start at safety.

"The Texas A&M Football Family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of Brian Williams," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said in a statement. "Brian was a beloved son, brother, teammate, and Aggie. He was an outstanding young man, on and off the field, and will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Williams family."

Elko served as the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M while Williams was on the team. Williams registered a combined seven total tackles, including one for loss with a sack, during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He did not see any action as a junior in 2021 due to injury before leaving the team.

"B, you are my heart," his brother Rawleigh Williams, a former Arkansas running back, wrote on social media. "The BEST version of us in every single way B. I don't think I can make it without you but I'm going to try for our parents and our sister. I love you, brother."

The late Williams rated as a Top247 prospect coming out of Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne in the 2019 class. He ranked as the No. 126 overall prospect and No. 11 safety nationally by 247Sports. Williams earned multiple all-state honors and participated in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game, where he recorded an interception.

Rogers spent two seasons at Iowa State in 2012 and 2013 before transferring to Iowa Western Community College in 2014. He played two seasons at Minnesota in 2015 and 2016. Rogers spent his final season of college football at Division II Lindenwood.

"Our hearts are broken as former Gopher Charles Rogers tragically passed over the weekend while running the Brooklyn Marathon," Minnesota football shared on social media. "Our thoughts are with the Rogers family and all of his loved ones."

Rogers played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman at Iowa State in 2013, registering 18 total tackles and an interception. He appeared in just three games at Minnesota in 2015, missing much of the season due to injury.