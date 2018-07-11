Papa John's founder resigns from Louisville Board of Trustees after using racial slur

Louisville announced Wednesday that John Schnatter, the founder and chairman of Papa John's Pizza, has resigned from the school's Board of Trustees.

"After speaking with John, I'm confident that his comments, while inappropriate, do not reflect his personal beliefs or values," said Louisville Board of Trustees chairman J. David Grissom in a statement. "No member of the board of trustees condones racism or insensitive language regardless of the setting. The University of Louisville embraces and celebrates diversity and is a supporter of all its students and stakeholders regardless as to their identity.

"John has tendered his resignation from the University of Louisville board of trustees effective immediately. The board appreciates his two years of service and thanks him for his generous support for so many years."

Schnatter admitted to using a racial slur during a conference call in May.

"News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true," Schnatter said in a statement released Wednesday.

"Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society."

Schnatter has long been a supporter of Louisville athletics, and Louisville football plays in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.