BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston was arrested and charged Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree felony rape in Washington County, Utah. The Washington County attorney's office said in a news release Wednesday that the charges stem from an alleged Feb. 23, 2025 incident in St. George, Utah.

Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger said the investigation began after the alleged victim, a then-20-year-old woman, went to the hospital and reported that she was sexually assaulted by Kingston.

"Detectives with the St. George Police Department then gathered digital and forensic evidence. They also conducted interviews with the parties involved and other witnesses. The information was then turned over to the Washington County Attorney's Office for review," the Washington County attorney's office said in a news release.

Kingston, 21, is currently being held in jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in Utah's 5th Judicial District Court on Friday.

"BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston," BYU athletics said in a statement. "The university takes any allegation very seriously, and will cooperate with law enforcement. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."

Kingston finished the 2025 season as BYU's top pass catcher with 66 catches for 924 yards and five touchdowns. He announced Jan. 2 that he intended to return to BYU for his final college season.

Kingston's arrest comes less than a year after quarterback Jake Retzlaff was accused of sex assault in a civil lawsuit. The case was later dismissed, but Retzlaff left BYU because he was facing a seven-game suspension for violating the university's honor code. He later transferred to Tulane.