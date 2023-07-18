Fallout from the hazing scandal that has upended the Northwestern football program continued Tuesday as one former player filed a lawsuit naming ex-Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald and other university leaders as defendants. The suit seeks damages on behalf of the former player, who is identified as John Doe, according to the Associated Press.

Also named as defendants are Northwestern University president Michael Schill, the school's board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg. The lawsuit alleges they concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. The plaintiff played for the Wildcats from 2018-22.

Several other former players have also retained high-profile legal counsel in the wake of the scandal which led to Fitzgerald's firing on July 11. Fitzgerald was initially issued a two-week suspension on July 8 following a months-long independent investigation into hazing allegations within the program. But as more details of the allegations came to light through reporting by The Daily Northwestern, Schill announced he would revisit the punishment for Fitzgerald. Ultimately, that led to the dismissal of the program's all-time wins leader and one of the longest-tenured Power Five coaches. Days later, Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster has was also fired amid abuse allegations.

Tuesday's lawsuit targets the entire athletic department, with attorney Parker Stinar telling the Associated Press that "it's a tainted athletic department."

"It wasn't just confined to one bad actor," Stinar told the AP. "It wasn't just confined to one team, like the football team. It also included a culture that was accepted and tolerated and encouraged on the baseball team and other sports teams, and also with men and women's sports."

In a statement provided to ESPN, Northwestern said "protecting the welfare of every student at Northwestern University is central to our mission and something we approach with the utmost seriousness."

"When the University was made aware of anonymous hazing complaints in November 2022, we acted immediately with an independent investigator to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations," the statement read. "We have taken a number of subsequent actions to eliminate hazing from our football program, and we will introduce additional actions in the coming weeks. The administration is committed to working alongside the Board of Trustees, the faculty, and the student body to ensure that hazing has no place at Northwestern."

Northwestern elevated first-year defensive coordinator David Braun to interim coach for the 2023 season as the Wildcats try and recover from a 1-11 season. Braun, linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz are set to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on July 26.