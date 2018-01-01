Peach Bowl score: Perfection achieved as UCF upsets Auburn, completes 13-0 season

UCF became the eighth FBS team since 2008 to finish the year with an undefeated record, completing a perfect 13-0 season with a thrilling 34-27 win against Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

The Knights, 12-0 heading into the game but outside the top 10 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, were listed as double-digit underdogs to the SEC West champs at kickoff. UCF coach Scott Frost has been the Nebraska coach for nearly a month, but the decision to lead UCF in the bowl game and "finish what they started" has paid off and given this program a memory they'll never forget.

Frost arrived in Orlando as a first-year head coach taking over a program that had just endured an 0-12 season. His impact was immediate, and now the climb to the top of the mountain has been capped with a big-time bowl win.

"It's about the players. It's always about the players. I'm just happy for these guys, they worked their tails off and it's unbelievable to see this," Frost told ESPN after the game. "I knew if we could neutralize the two front lines, we could have a chance. I give a lot of credit to our O-line and D-line."

For UCF fans, the game was not only a great final memory for 2017 but also a preview of what should be another American Athletic Conference title contender in 2018. Auburn's athletic and versatile defense proved to be a tough challenge for sophomore quarterback McKenzie Milton and the nation's No. 1 offense.

Milton finished the game with 242 passing yards, 116 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. His playmaking ability frustrated Auburn's defense and kept the UCF fans in attendance loud and on their feet. UCF's offense has always been one based on rhythm and tempo, and Milton was the conductor in total control of this offensive orchestra.

So while Frost and several of his staff members are gone, Milton will be back in 2018. And with Josh Huepel taking over, there is no expectation that UCF's offense is going to slow down.

As for Auburn, the defeat pairs with the Georgia loss in the SEC Championship Game as a disappointing finish to a season that, for a moment, featured the Tigers as legitimate national title contenders. Kerryon Johnson, Jarrett Stidham and several other key contributors will be making decisions regarding the NFL Draft soon, and while Gus Malzahn will be back, it's going to be a reloading year for the Tigers in 2018.

