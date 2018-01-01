Peach Bowl, UCF vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, football highlights

UCF enters the Peach Bowl as the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0. The Knights' success helped launch coach Scott Frost into a return to his alma mater Nebraska, where the Lincoln native led the Cornhuskers to a national championship as a senior in 1997. In an uncommon but not unprecedented move, Frost and his staff have decided to coach the bowl game in an effort to finish out a perfect season with a Peach Bowl win. The challenge will be tough against an Auburn team that was all but destined for a playoff spot until falling short against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

