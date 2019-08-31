Penn St. vs. Idaho: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 15 Penn St. (home) vs. Idaho (away)

Last Season Records: Penn St. 9-4-0; Idaho 4-7-0;

What to Know

Idaho and Penn St. will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Beaver Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Idaho struggled last season, ending up 4-7. On the other hand, Penn St. finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 24-27 defeat to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Idaho is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 44-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Penn St. from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 44 point favorite against the Vandals.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 47 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 72 degrees.