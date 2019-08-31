Penn St. vs. Idaho: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Penn State vs. Idaho football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Penn St. (home) vs. Idaho (away)
Last Season Records: Penn St. 9-4-0; Idaho 4-7-0;
What to Know
Idaho and Penn St. will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Beaver Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Idaho struggled last season, ending up 4-7. On the other hand, Penn St. finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 24-27 defeat to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
Idaho is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 44-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Penn St. from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.99
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 44 point favorite against the Vandals.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 47 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 72 degrees.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Week 1: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 1 of the 2019 season
-
Alabama vs. Duke prediction, pick
The Crimson Tide will kick off their campaign to take back the crown Saturday in Atlanta
-
Stanford vs. Northwestern expert picks
Everything you need to know for Saturday's showdown between No. 25 Stanford and Northwestern
-
Alabama vs. Duke live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama opens the 2019 college football season
-
Auburn vs. Oregon pick, live stream
It's a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game in Texas as the Tigers and Ducks square off
-
Auburn holds walk-through at airport
The No. 11 Ducks and No. 16 Tigers square off in Week 1's lone top-25 showdown on Saturday...