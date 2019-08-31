Penn St. vs. Idaho: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Penn State vs. Idaho football game

Who's Playing

No. 15 Penn St. (home) vs. Idaho (away)

Last Season Records: Penn St. 9-4-0; Idaho 4-7-0;

What to Know

Idaho and Penn St. will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Beaver Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Idaho struggled last season, ending up 4-7. On the other hand, Penn St. finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 24-27 defeat to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Idaho is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 44-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Penn St. from covering the spread.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 44 point favorite against the Vandals.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 47 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 72 degrees.

Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em

Play for Prizes Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories