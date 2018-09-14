Penn St. vs. Kent St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn St. On Saturday they take on Kent St. at 12:00 p.m. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Penn St. was fully in charge last week, breezing past Pittsburgh 51-6. No one put up better numbers for Penn St. than Trace McSorley, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kent St. had a rough outing against Illinois two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Everything went Kent St.'s way against Howard as the squad secured a 54-14 victory.

Their wins bumped Kent St. to 1-1 and Penn St. to 2-0. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far these teams can run up the score.