Penn State AD: Renewal of Pitt rivalry may have to wait more than a decade

Fans of Penn State and Pitt hoping to see more games in their longstanding rivalry will have to wait. According to Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, that wait could continue for another 12 years -- if not longer.

Speaking at Penn State's Coaches Caravan this week, Barbour reiterated that the Penn State-Pitt rivalry game won't even be revisited on the Nittany Lions' side until some point after 2030.

"We've had conversations," Barbour said, via Centre Daily Times. "I think at this point we've both agreed that based on Big Ten and ACC scheduling principles — and it's a complicating puzzle nowadays — that we're probably not going to do anything at this point."

The comments come after Pitt AD Heather Lyke proposed a four-year series starting in 2026. So far, it's been mostly radio silence on Penn State's part.

The two sides are in the middle of a four-game series and split the first two games. Penn State will travel to Pitt this season before hosting the Panthers in 2019 to end the series. After that, the Nittany Lions have nonconference games against Virginia Tech, Auburn and previous rival West Virginia until 2025.

Scheduling is a puzzle, and obviously it takes two sides to make it work. But with Penn State not even willing to think about Pitt until 2030, you're better off setting a reminder and forgetting about it completely.