Penn State and coach James Franklin agree to contract extension through 2025 season

Penn State and coach James Franklin have agreed to a new contract extension that will keep him in Happy Valley through 2025. The announcement came Friday as Franklin's name had been loosely connected with other jobs, including USC. The financial terms of the new six-year deal were not disclosed.

On his Twitter account, Franklin released the following statement:

It's not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching. It's even more rare that it's a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It's been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years. It's gratifying to work at a university where the administration cares as much about what happens in the classroom and community as it does about wins and losses. I love Penn State, our players and our dedicated coaches and staff. I'm proud to continue this journey with them and grateful that President Barron, Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees share my vision for continuing our pursuit of excellence.

Franklin is completing his sixth year as the coach of the Nittany Lions. He has a 55-23 overall record with a 41-11 record since 2016. He's led the program to a Big Ten Championship as well as two major bowl games, including the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this season and ranked as the No. 10 team by the College Football Playoff committee.