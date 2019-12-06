Penn State and coach James Franklin agree to contract extension through 2025 season
It looks like Franklin will be staying in Happy Valley a little while longer
Penn State and coach James Franklin have agreed to a new contract extension that will keep him in Happy Valley through 2025. The announcement came Friday as Franklin's name had been loosely connected with other jobs, including USC. The financial terms of the new six-year deal were not disclosed.
On his Twitter account, Franklin released the following statement:
It's not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching. It's even more rare that it's a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It's been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.
It's gratifying to work at a university where the administration cares as much about what happens in the classroom and community as it does about wins and losses. I love Penn State, our players and our dedicated coaches and staff. I'm proud to continue this journey with them and grateful that President Barron, Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees share my vision for continuing our pursuit of excellence.
Franklin is completing his sixth year as the coach of the Nittany Lions. He has a 55-23 overall record with a 41-11 record since 2016. He's led the program to a Big Ten Championship as well as two major bowl games, including the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this season and ranked as the No. 10 team by the College Football Playoff committee.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Utah vs. Oregon pick, live stream
A possible College Football Playoff spot is on the line with the Utes facing the Ducks
-
Oregon vs. Utah odds, sims, picks, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
ACC Championship pick, live stream
The Tigers look to claim their fifth straight ACC Championship and CFP berth
-
Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin pick, live stream
Can Ohio State pull off a perfect regular season, or will Wisconsin get revenge?
-
Gators' CJ Henderson declares for draft
Henderson was a force on the outside for the Gators all season long
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor pick, live stream
The Big 12 Championship Game is a rematch of a thriller from mid-November
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game