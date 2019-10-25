Penn State at Michigan State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
Should the favored Nittany Lions be on upset alert against the Spartans?
While No. 3 Ohio State and No. 13 Wisconsin will face off in the Big Ten's premier game on Saturday, don't overlook No. 6 Penn State's road trip to Michigan State. The Nittany Lions may end up being the biggest challenger to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East race. But before Penn State gets that shot on Nov. 23, it must head on the road to face the Spartans.
On paper, Penn State is clearly the better team, but the line for this game is only 6.5 points in its favor. Does Vegas know something? Keep in mind that Penn State has lost its last two meetings against Michigan State by a combined seven points, both of which followed massive mid-season games against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are coming off an emotional, big-time win against Michigan, so a letdown spot is definitely in play.
Here's what to watch for in Saturday's game.
Storylines
Penn State: There's a chance to exorcise some demons in this game. Vegas has set an intriguingly low line and this is typically the type of game coach James Franklin bumbles through. There is absolutely a premium on taking care of your business and so far Penn State has passed every test. If it's going to pass another, the Nittany Lions' biggest playmakers need to assert themselves. Receiver KJ Hamler is a true difference-maker and a nightmare in one-on-one coverage. If he gets even the smallest crease, he's gone. On defense, linebacker Micah Parsons needs to be near the ball on every play. If Penn State's best have their names called often, then it should be able to at least survive and advance among the undefeated teams.
Michigan State: We've come to expect Mark Dantonio's Spartans to play hard and occasionally win ugly against the Big Ten's top teams. However, Michigan State has already played Ohio State and Wisconsin, losing by a combined score of 72-10. That's ugly. The key against Penn State will be two-fold: hidden yards and playing with offensive tempo. The former comes via defense and special teams. The Spartans need shorter offensive drives against this tough Penn State defense to have a chance of getting in the end zone; touchdowns, not field goals, are how you pull this upset. Secondly, Michigan State's offense tends to do better when it runs quickly. The longer the Spartans have to block up front, the harder it's going to be. But, Dantonio has had an extra week to prepare and following his heated exchange with a reporter about the team's offensive struggles, maybe this team comes out swinging.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
College football is weird, man. There are some things that defy explanation. Other than one down year, Dantonio's had Franklin's number. I worry about the Spartans being outclassed yet again, but Dantonio's a good coach, and coming off an open week usually means something there. Michigan State is motivated and this has been a letdown spot for Penn State in the past. The exact line might make some people go with Penn State to cover, but there really hasn't been a lot of movement. Sparty makes it a game. Pick: Michigan State +5.5
So what CFB picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which line is Vegas way off on? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams win and cover the spread in every game this week, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Friday Five: Worst college football fans
Being a college football fan is great, but some die-hards take things a little too far
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan pick, live stream
The Irish look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win in the Big House
-
Oklahoma vs. K-State pick, live stream
The Sooners look to stay unbeaten, but begin a tough stretch in their final five games
-
Ohio St vs. Wisconsin pick, live stream
Could it be a possible Big Ten Championship Game preview?
-
LSU vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Tiger Bowl takes place Saturday afternoon in Death Valley
-
Clemson vs. BC pick, live stream
The heavily-favored Tigers welcome Boston College for Homecoming
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game