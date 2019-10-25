Penn State at Michigan State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

While No. 3 Ohio State and No. 13 Wisconsin will face off in the Big Ten's premier game on Saturday, don't overlook No. 6 Penn State's road trip to Michigan State. The Nittany Lions may end up being the biggest challenger to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East race. But before Penn State gets that shot on Nov. 23, it must head on the road to face the Spartans.

On paper, Penn State is clearly the better team, but the line for this game is only 6.5 points in its favor. Does Vegas know something? Keep in mind that Penn State has lost its last two meetings against Michigan State by a combined seven points, both of which followed massive mid-season games against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are coming off an emotional, big-time win against Michigan, so a letdown spot is definitely in play.

Here's what to watch for in Saturday's game.

Storylines

Penn State: There's a chance to exorcise some demons in this game. Vegas has set an intriguingly low line and this is typically the type of game coach James Franklin bumbles through. There is absolutely a premium on taking care of your business and so far Penn State has passed every test. If it's going to pass another, the Nittany Lions' biggest playmakers need to assert themselves. Receiver KJ Hamler is a true difference-maker and a nightmare in one-on-one coverage. If he gets even the smallest crease, he's gone. On defense, linebacker Micah Parsons needs to be near the ball on every play. If Penn State's best have their names called often, then it should be able to at least survive and advance among the undefeated teams.

Michigan State: We've come to expect Mark Dantonio's Spartans to play hard and occasionally win ugly against the Big Ten's top teams. However, Michigan State has already played Ohio State and Wisconsin, losing by a combined score of 72-10. That's ugly. The key against Penn State will be two-fold: hidden yards and playing with offensive tempo. The former comes via defense and special teams. The Spartans need shorter offensive drives against this tough Penn State defense to have a chance of getting in the end zone; touchdowns, not field goals, are how you pull this upset. Secondly, Michigan State's offense tends to do better when it runs quickly. The longer the Spartans have to block up front, the harder it's going to be. But, Dantonio has had an extra week to prepare and following his heated exchange with a reporter about the team's offensive struggles, maybe this team comes out swinging.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

College football is weird, man. There are some things that defy explanation. Other than one down year, Dantonio's had Franklin's number. I worry about the Spartans being outclassed yet again, but Dantonio's a good coach, and coming off an open week usually means something there. Michigan State is motivated and this has been a letdown spot for Penn State in the past. The exact line might make some people go with Penn State to cover, but there really hasn't been a lot of movement. Sparty makes it a game. Pick: Michigan State +5.5

