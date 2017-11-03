Penn State at Michigan State: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Penn State looks to keep its playoff hopes alive in East Lansing

It's the battle for the Land Grant Trophy, as Michigan State hosts Penn State in East Lansing this weekend. Both teams enter the game coming off a loss that hinders their chances to win the Big Ten East this season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free)

Storylines

Michigan State: Michigan State enters this game coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Northwestern last week. Quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for a school-record 445 yards against the Wildcats, as well as four touchdowns, but it was his interception during the third overtime that sealed Michigan State's fate. The loss essentially destroyed any playoff hopes Michigan State had -- a real longshot -- but not all hope is lost. The Spartans are still 4-1 in conference play and have a win over Michigan under their belt. With this game against Penn State, as well as a road trip to Ohio State looming, Sparty still controls its destiny. If it can manage to win out somehow, it will win the East and return to Indianapolis.

Penn State:  The Nittany Lions cannot let Ohio State beat them two weeks in a row. Of course last week's loss hurt, and the manner in which it happened surely doesn't make things better, but Penn State needs to move on. While the odds are stacked against them at this point, they aren't out of the division race, nor are they out of the playoff hunt. A win over this Michigan State team would boost the resume a bit, and the Nittany Lions need to be at their best to maintain the selection committee's attention.

Prediction

It's a pretty simple equation for me here. Michigan State's defense has been good, but its offense isn't reliable. The Spartans are averaging only 21.8 points per game in Big Ten play this season, and that includes the 31 points it scored in triple-overtime last week. If Michigan State can't score points against average Big Ten teams, I don't have a lot of faith in its ability to put them up on Penn State. And while Michigan State's defense has been good, it's not the same kind of elite defense we saw a few years ago, so Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley are going to find room to operate. I like Penn State big here. Pick: Penn State -7.5


author-mug
Dennis Dodd
author-mug
Barton Simmons
author-mug
Jerry Palm
author-mug
Chip Patterson
author-mug
Tom Fornelli
author-mug
Ben Kercheval
author-mug
Barrett Sallee
MSU +7.5
Michigan St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Michigan St.
Penn St.
SU
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.


CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories