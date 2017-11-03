Penn State at Michigan State: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's the battle for the Land Grant Trophy, as Michigan State hosts Penn State in East Lansing this weekend. Both teams enter the game coming off a loss that hinders their chances to win the Big Ten East this season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free)

Storylines

Michigan State: Michigan State enters this game coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Northwestern last week. Quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for a school-record 445 yards against the Wildcats, as well as four touchdowns, but it was his interception during the third overtime that sealed Michigan State's fate. The loss essentially destroyed any playoff hopes Michigan State had -- a real longshot -- but not all hope is lost. The Spartans are still 4-1 in conference play and have a win over Michigan under their belt. With this game against Penn State, as well as a road trip to Ohio State looming, Sparty still controls its destiny. If it can manage to win out somehow, it will win the East and return to Indianapolis.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions cannot let Ohio State beat them two weeks in a row. Of course last week's loss hurt, and the manner in which it happened surely doesn't make things better, but Penn State needs to move on. While the odds are stacked against them at this point, they aren't out of the division race, nor are they out of the playoff hunt. A win over this Michigan State team would boost the resume a bit, and the Nittany Lions need to be at their best to maintain the selection committee's attention.

Prediction

It's a pretty simple equation for me here. Michigan State's defense has been good, but its offense isn't reliable. The Spartans are averaging only 21.8 points per game in Big Ten play this season, and that includes the 31 points it scored in triple-overtime last week. If Michigan State can't score points against average Big Ten teams, I don't have a lot of faith in its ability to put them up on Penn State. And while Michigan State's defense has been good, it's not the same kind of elite defense we saw a few years ago, so Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley are going to find room to operate. I like Penn State big here. Pick: Penn State -7.5



