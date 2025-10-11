Penn State was on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 college football season a week ago when UCLA shocked the Nittany Lions as a 24.5-point underdog. It happened again on Saturday as Penn State fell to Northwestern on Saturday as a 20.5-point favorite at home. It marked the first time an FBS team lost consecutive games as an outright favorite of at least 20 points in the last 30 years.

The Wildcats secured their biggest upset win since defeating Notre Dame 17-15 in 1995 after closing as a 28-point underdog in that game.

Northwestern running back Caleb Komolafe scored on a 9-yard rushing touchdown with 4:51 remaining to give his team the lead back for good. On Penn State's following possession, quarterback Drew Allar went down with an injury and he was carted to the locker room.

Penn State was stopped on fourth-and-3 for no gain on the next play after Allar exited.

After starting the season ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, Penn State dropped to 3-3 with the loss to the Wildcats and has now suffered three consecutive losses in Big Ten play. Penn State became the fifth team since 1950 to start the season 3-3 after being ranked in the top two of the preseason poll. The last team to start 3-3 after being ranked in the top two of the preseason poll was Oklahoma in 1964.

Penn State (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) faces Iowa next, while Northwestern (4-2, 2-1) hosts Purdue.