The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27. The Nittany Lions (6-6), who finished tied for 12th in the Big Ten at 3-6, finished the season on a three-game winning streak. The Tigers (7-5), who tied for seventh in the ACC at 4-4, finished the regular season with four wins in a row. Both rosters will be a shell of themselves with nearly 30 Clemson players out for various reasons, while Penn State will be missing plenty as well. Running back Nicholas Singleton is one of the more notable absences for Penn State, while Clemson will be without receiver Antonio Williams and defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, among many others. Both quarterbacks are slated to play however, with Cade Klubnik leading Clemson and Ethan Grunkemeyer, who took over after Drew Allar tore his ACL, starting for Penn State.

Kickoff from Yankee Stadium in New York is at noon ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Clemson spread Clemson -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Penn State vs. Clemson over/under 47.5 points Penn State vs. Clemson money line Penn State +120, Clemson -142

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is going Under (47.5) on the total. The Under has hit in four straight Clemson games, while the Tigers were 8-4 to the Under this season.

Stars from both side of the ball are missing, but Penn State's losses on the offensive line could be particularly detrimental to the Nittany Lions' ability to move the ball. The model has PSU quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer passing for fewer than 170 yards. Clemson, meanwhile, is missing a lot at receiver and on the O-line. The model projects 46 combined points as the Under hits nearly 60% of the time.

