Before the season, a Penn State vs. Clemson postseason matchup felt almost inevitable -- just not like this. Back in August, it was easy to imagine the Nittany Lions and Tigers colliding in a College Football Playoff semifinal at either the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl as two national championship contenders. Instead, after a pair of startlingly disappointing campaigns, these former top-four teams will close out their 2025 seasons in a far more modest setting: the Pinstripe Bowl.

Together, the programs combined for 11 losses -- an almost unthinkable total given their preseason projections -- as injuries, inconsistency and missed opportunities derailed both seasons by mid-October.

Neither side arrives in New York at full strength. Penn State is navigating a coaching transition, with interim Terry Smith handling bowl preparation while newly hired Matt Campbell focuses on long-term priorities. Clemson's depth has been tested just as severely, as Dabo Swinney confirmed 27 scholarship players will miss the game, including seven starters across offense and defense due to injuries, NFL Draft opt-outs or other reasons.

With rosters thinned and postseason stakes reset, motivation will certainly be the decisive factor in this bowl game.

Penn State vs. Clemson: Need to know

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik will play: For the final time in his college career, Klubnik will suit up as one of just six Tigers quarterbacks to reach at least 25 wins as a starter since World War II -- posting a 26-13 (.667) overall record. He ranks fourth in program history with 73 touchdown passes and 9,930 yards passing, while ranking second in career completions (894) -- seven from tying Tajh Boyd for most.

Defensive play-calling: Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will call the defensive plays with former coordinator Jim Knowles now at Tennessee. It marks the third time in five seasons since joining the staff that Poindexter has assumed the role. Meanwhile, Clemson will maintain some continuity on that side of the ball, with defensive coordinator Tom Allen -- who was in Happy Valley last year -- calling the game from the booth as he closes out his first season in the role for the Tigers.

Penn State dealing with opt-outs: There are several notable opt-outs on the Nittany Lions' side in this bowl as well: Defensive tackle Zane Durant, safety Zakee Wheatley, running back Nicholas Singleton and offensive lineman Vega Ioane.

Where to watch Penn State vs. Clemson: live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Penn State vs. Clemson prediction, picks

Bowl games like this are notoriously difficult to forecast, especially when motivation and roster availability are moving targets on both sidelines. History offers a slight clue: the Tigers are 5-1 in their last six non-College Football Playoff or New Year's Six bowl appearances since 2009, a sign that Dabo Swinney's teams tend to handle these in-between stages well. But, conditions at Yankee Stadium could further complicate matters. Forecasts call for temperatures hovering just above freezing, with a chance of morning ice that could leave the playing surface slick. With Kaytron Allen expected to be available, Penn State is positioned to lean on its ground game against a Clemson defense depleted along the interior. Pick: Penn State +3.5

Who will win and cover in each college football bowl and playoff game? SportsLine's computer model just simulated each matchup 10,000 times and has revealed its picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all its college football picks.