Penn State coach James Franklin surprises long-snapper Kyle Vasey with scholarship

Vasey started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions in 2017

It's scholarship award season, and Penn State is the early leader in the clubhouse for the "surprise of the summer" award.

Coach James Franklin called his team together after a workout on Tuesday, and calmly asked which players worked jobs in addition to their academic and athletic responsibilities. Long-snapper Kyle Vasey was called out specifically and told the group that he worked as a bar back and bouncer at Bar Bleu in State College four or five days a week from 8 p.m. ET to 3 a.m.

Does that sound like a lot for a kid who's also in school and on the football team? Franklin thought so, and promptly told Vasey to quit the gig as he awarded the senior from Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania, a full ride.

Here's video of the event from Penn State's official football account.

Vasey is a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder who started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions in 2017, and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team.

