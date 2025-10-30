Penn State's coaching search could already be shifting in new directions after two prominent potential candidates, Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule, signed contract extensions that all but took them out of contention. The Nittany Lions are seeking a new leader after firing James Franklin a little more than two weeks ago, ending a 12-year tenure defined by steady success but mounting frustration in big games.

Once a preseason national championship hopeful, Penn State stumbled with three straight losses -- including setbacks to Northwestern and UCLA -- prompting athletic director Pat Kraft to make arguably the biggest move yet in the 2025 coaching carousel.

With Rhule and Cignetti staying put in the Big Ten, the program's focus could turn to established winners such as Texas A&M's Mike Elko and Iowa State's Matt Campbell, among others expected to draw early interest. Whoever lands in State College will inherit a stable, well-resourced program -- and the pressure to take the next step in the Big Ten's upper tier.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko

Similar to Rhule, Mike Elko has built a reputation for stabilizing programs in short order. After posting a 16-9 record in two seasons at Duke, he returned to Texas A&M and has the Aggies trending toward a College Football Playoff breakthrough after the Jimbo Fisher era. Known for his defensive background and detail-oriented approach, Elko would bring a disciplined identity to a Penn State team that often fell short in big moments under James Franklin. There's also a regional tie -- Elko is a Penn graduate with deep roots in the Northeast.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Joe Brady's name still carries weight from his breakout 2019 season at LSU, when he helped engineer one of the most explosive offenses in college football history. Now in charge of the Buffalo Bills offense, he has continued to work with elite quarterback talent in Josh Allen. Penn State could see Brady as a high-upside swing if it prioritizes offensive innovation and quarterback development after Drew Allar's stalled progress. And the move isn't too far from Upstate New York down to Happy Valley.

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm

Would Jeff Brohm be willing to leave his alma mater and take on the pressures at Penn State? Brohm has proven he can win with less, first at Purdue, where he led the program to a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, and now at Louisville, where he quickly turned the Cardinals into an ACC contender. His track record developing quarterbacks and producing efficient offenses fits what Penn State needs to reach the next level.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

It would not be a coaching carousel cycle without Matt Campell hearing his name floated as a candidate for a big-time job. He is a mainstay on hot boards, particularly in the Big Ten, but has yet to leave Iowa State amid a terrific decade-long run. Campbell is responsible for essentially all of the best seasons in Cyclones history and is fresh off his second trip to the Big 12 title game. He redefined the ceiling of Iowa State football and could do the same at Penn State if given the opportunity.

The failure to develop QB Drew Allar sealed James Franklin's fate at Penn State Brian Dohn

Duke coach Manny Diaz

It was just two years ago that Manny Diaz was an integral part of the Penn State coaching staff. He built a pair of outstanding units as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator and in 2023 was a Broyles Award semifinalist in that role. Diaz's head coaching background is a bit of a mixed bag as he struggled to get Miami off the ground from 2019-21 but has Duke playing great football through one and a half seasons with the Blue Devils. The familiarity factor, as well as the proven schematic and recruiting ability at Penn State, could earn him another stint in Happy Valley.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold was a home-run hire for Kansas and had his name floated for bigger jobs as a result of his impressive run with the Jayhawks. Kansas was arguably the most downtrodden power conference program when he took the job but it is now far more respectable and has been competitive against the rest of the Big 12 throughout Leipold's tenure, peaking in 2023 with a nine-win season.

The ability to win at multiple levels makes Leipold a highly respected name in the industry. Six Division III national championships, two MAC Championship Game appearances at Buffalo and a good run at Kansas is quite the track record and one that should eventually earn him a look at a top program.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea

Penn State is no stranger to the Vanderbilt pipeline. It plucked Franklin out of Nashville after his historic three-year run with the Commodores, so it is only natural for the latest Vanderbilt coaching prodigy to emerge as a name to watch. Clark Lea is Vanderbilt's most successful coach since Franklin and has the program on pace for one of its best campaigns of all time -- one year after delivering its first winning season since Franklin's 9-4 year in 2013. Perhaps Franklin's shortcomings are too fresh for Penn State to consider hiring another Vanderbilt coach. But Lea is a terrific candidate who is quickly earning a look at a premier program.

UNLV coach Dan Mullen

Things ended poorly at Florida, but Dan Mullen hit the double-digit win mark with the Gators twice in four years and guided them to an SEC East crown in 2020. He also accounted for four of the 10 best seasons in Mississippi State history. And after three years away from the sidelines, Mullen is back and hit the ground running in his return to coaching with a 6-0 start at UNLV. Mullen is a Pennsylvania native with enough qualifications to get back into a Power Four program. The Nittany Lions might make the call.

