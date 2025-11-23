Beaver Stadium didn't wait for the final whistle to make its preference known. Long before the clock drained in Penn State's 37-10 win against Nebraska, a verdict had already been delivered. Throughout the second half, a low rumble built into a full-throated chant -- "Terry! Terry!" -- echoing from the student section outward throughout Happy Valley.

Those chants didn't stop when the game ended, either. As interim coach Terry Smith did his on-field interview, several players clustered behind him holding signs that read, "Hire Terry Smith." Moments earlier, Smith walked to midfield to shake hands with Matt Rhule -- the coach who gave him his first FBS opportunity at Temple more than a decade ago. It carried a certain symmetry: acknowledgment from a former mentor, followed by an unmistakable message from the roster Smith now leads.

Smith, elevated to interim coach after James Franklin's firing on Oct. 12, didn't try to downplay how much the night meant.

"I'm very motivated by the support," Smith said. "My players love me unconditionally. I love them unconditionally. Their support means everything to me. The fans were unbelievable again tonight. ... It encourages us. It motivates us. It gives us energy."

Since taking over, Smith hasn't attempted to overhaul Penn State's identity. What he has done is steady the operation. The sideline looks more organized, and the Nittany Lions are playing with a looseness -- a sense of actually enjoying football again -- that had been missing earlier in the year as a preseason national title contender. The changes aren't dramatic, but they are visible in how Penn State executed over the past few weeks. Under Smith, the team looked more settled, more connected, more like a group pulling in the same direction.

Saturday's win was the clearest example yet. The defense swarmed early, refusing to let Nebraska find any rhythm and repeatedly forcing true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef into rushed decisions. Offensively, Penn State found balance -- a run game that witnessed Kaytron Allen become the program's all-time leading rusher, a passing attack that sought efficiency while hitting several explosives and a sideline that stayed composed rather than combustible. None of it was flashy. All of it was effective. And most importantly, it looked sustainable.

Before the chants and the signs, the night hit Smith in a quieter way. He described walking into the stadium pregame with his granddaughter, only for her to hear thousands of fans chanting her grandfather's name.

"How would you feel?" Smith said. "It's amazing. She experienced something that very few people get an opportunity to experience."

As candidate pool shrinks, homegrown choice grows

What once felt like a wide-open coaching search tightened considerably. The initial wave of outside candidates -- the type of names that dominate early wish lists -- has largely evaporated. Several of them are now off the board altogether. Curt Cignetti signed a massive extension at Indiana. Matt Rhule did the same at Nebraska. Mike Elko is staying put at Texas A&M. And even Jeff Brohm -- another early name -- is reportedly closing in on security of his own in Louisville. With each move, the list of realistic external targets grows shorter.

Against that backdrop, Smith's candidacy shifted from a feel-good storyline to a practical, compelling option.

His case is rooted in what has unfolded on the field and inside the program. Since assuming control on Oct. 12, Smith calmed a wobbling team. The locker room appears steadier. The sideline looks organized. The performances have become cleaner and more cohesive. And the roster -- loudly and visibly -- has aligned itself behind the coach leading them now. The "Hire Terry Smith" signs weren't a gimmick; they were an endorsement from players who believe it's their best path forward.

There's also the matter of timing. The transfer portal window and early signing period hit in December, and Penn State cannot afford turbulence. Smith is the one candidate who might be able to keep the roster intact, maintain recruiting relationships and preserve the program's identity without disruption. A national search may offer bigger résumés, but none offer a smoother transition.

He is a four-year letter winner at Penn State (1987-91), a former wide receiver under Joe Paterno, and a longtime assistant who knows the recruiting terrain as well as anyone on staff. He honored that history Saturday with a "Joe 409" pin on his jacket.

Saturday's performance only amplified the case. Smith presented a version of Penn State that looked confident and capable of climbing again. And as the second half lead grew larger, Beaver Stadium responded in the loudest way possible, making it clear the homegrown option may also be the right one.